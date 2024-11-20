IPL 2025 mega auction: How much will Pant get? Uthappa predicts Rs 25-28 cr

The Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction is right around the corner, with many big names set to go under the hammer this year. The auction will see a major reshuffle of players as teams look to tip the scales of winning the title in their favour well before the season gets underway. Speaking about some of the big names in the mega auction, former cricketer Robin Uthappa and commentator Aakash Chopra analysed how much money the likes of Rishabh Pant could fetch in the bidding wars. Significance of wicketkeeper-batters in IPL

Aakash Chopra emphasised the significant value of wicketkeeper-batters, saying, "If you're a wicketkeeper-batter, you make a fortune in the TATA IPL." He further pointed out, "Indian players are going to be the most sought-after assets in this mega auction." His top five picks, ranked by expected price, included Rishabh Pant, Arshdeep Singh, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, and Phil Salt.

ALSO READ: Here's how Delhi can't afford to miss out on Pant in IPL 2025 mega auction Uthappa predicts where the big stars would land Robin Uthappa, however, listed his top five as Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh, Trent Boult, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

When discussing top batters, Uthappa named Shreyas Iyer, David Warner, Faf du Plessis, Nehal Wadhera, and Ashutosh Sharma. He predicted, "DC will make a strong bid for Shreyas Iyer, who should go for 15-20 crore, and du Plessis will fetch over 10 crore. Young Indian talents like Nehal Wadhera and Ashutosh Sharma are vital to a team’s success, and I expect them to be valued above 8 crore each."

Chopra also mentioned, "With Ricky Ponting now with Punjab Kings, I think they'll target Jake Fraser-McGurk and will be eager to secure him." Rishabh Pant to go for 25-28 Cr?

On the topic of top wicketkeepers, Uthappa said, "I believe Rishabh Pant will go for around 25-28 crore. He’s likely to become the highest-paid player in this auction. It will be interesting to see who can afford him, as I think both Punjab Kings and RCB will compete for him, given his leadership and wicketkeeping skills."

Chopra shared similar views, stating, "I think Rishabh Pant will become the most expensive player in IPL history. If Punjab Kings have a good relationship with Pant, they’ll go all-in for him. However, RCB is also a strong contender for Pant, though other teams will likely bid for him as well."