Here's how Delhi can't afford to miss out on Pant in IPL 2025 mega auction

Rishabh Pant was released by the Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah.

Rishabh Pant with Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting during IPL 2024. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

The fever for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is running high, as the much-anticipated event is set to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25. Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar, during his conversation with Star Sports, mentioned that the Delhi Capitals are likely to target their released player Rishabh Pant during the auctions, as they are in dire need of a captaincy option in their squad.   Pant is listed in the marquee players list at a base price of Rs 2 crore.
 
"The auction dynamics are completely different, so we don't know how it will go. But what I feel is that Delhi would certainly want Rishabh Pant back in their squad. Sometimes, when a player is to be retained, there is a discussion between the franchise and the player about the expected fees. As you can see, some players who have been retained by their franchise have gone for more than, say, the number-one retention fee deduction would be. So, clearly, I think there may have been some disagreement there. But my feeling is that Delhi definitely would want Rishabh Pant back because they need a captain as well. If Rishabh Pant is not in their squad, they will have to look for a new captain. So, my feeling is that Delhi will definitely go for Rishabh Pant."  Check out the video of Sunil Gavaskar's take on Rishabh Pant for IPL 2025 mega auction: 
 
However, in a response to a video of Gavaskar’s comments shared on X, Rishabh Pant clarified that his retention decision was not based on financial considerations.   
 

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

