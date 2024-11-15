IPL 2025 Mega auction: 574 players to go under the hammer in Jeddah

A total of 574 players have been shortlisted for the IPL 2025 Player Auction, which will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25. Of these, 366 are Indian and 208 are international players. The 10 franchises have 204 available slots to fill, including 70 for overseas players. The two-day auction will begin at 1 PM local time (3:30 PM IST).

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Categories of players Serial Number Capped/Uncapped Players Number of Players 1 Capped Indian 48 2 Capped Overseas 193 3 Associate 3 4 Uncapped Indian 318 5 Uncapped Overseas 12 Total 574 Initially, 1,574 players had registered for the auction, but this list has now been reduced by 1,000. Regarding reserve prices, 81 players have set the maximum reserve price of INR 2 Crore, while 27 players have chosen the next tier at INR 1.5 Crore.

Marquee players divided into 2 sets M1 features Jos Buttler, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, and Mitchell Starc.

M2 includes Yuzvendra Chahal, Liam Livingstone, David Miller, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj. Out of these 12 players, only David Miller has a reserve price of INR 1.5 Crore, while the others have opted for the maximum reserve price of INR 2 Crore.