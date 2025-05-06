IPL 2025: MI vs GT head-to-head, Mumbai weather forecast, toss stats

The 56th fixture of IPL 2025 will feature a high-stakes clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT), set to unfold at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With both sides performing strongly this season, this encounter promises to be a thrilling battle between two serious title contenders.

Mumbai Indians have had an impressive turnaround this season. After a shaky start with four early losses, the five-time champions have rebounded spectacularly, stringing together six consecutive wins. With 7 victories out of 11 matches, they’ve cemented their place among the top teams and will be aiming to extend their winning streak at home.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 playoffs qualification scenarios of all seven teams in contention On the other side, Gujarat Titans have played 10 games so far, notching up 7 wins and just 3 defeats. Despite a couple of stumbles on the road, the Shubman Gill-led squad has maintained consistent performances across departments. Their well-balanced unit will be keen to make a statement by defeating MI on their home turf and strengthening their position in the top four.

MI vs GT Head-to-Head

Overall

Total matches played: 6

MI won: 2

GT won: 4

No result: 0

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: Toss Stats Wankhede Stadium key stats Statistic Value Total Matches Played 121 Matches Won Batting First 56 (46.28%) Matches Won Batting Second 65 (53.72%) Matches Won After Winning Toss 63 (52.07%) Matches Won After Losing Toss 58 (47.93%) No Result Matches 0 (0.00%)

Mumbai Weather Forecast – MI vs GT, IPL 2025

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: MI vs GT pitch report, highest score, Wankhede stadium stats The weather is expected to remain clear for the MI vs GT match in Mumbai, with no rain interruptions anticipated. The temperature is forecasted to range between a high of 35°C and a low of 27°C, making for a warm day. Fans attending the game can expect dry conditions, ensuring uninterrupted play at the Wankhede Stadium. The warm weather will add to the intensity of the match as both teams look to make their mark in the IPL 2025 season.

What happened when these two teams last met in IPL 2025?

The last encounter between MI and GT came in Match 9 of IPL 2025, where GT batted first and scored 196. In reply, MI failed to chase down the target in Ahmedabad as the hosts won by 36 runs.