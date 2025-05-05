Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: SRH vs DC live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Check all the live telecast and live streaming details for the IPL 2025 match between SRH and DC here.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to face off in Match 55 of the IPL 2025 season. This high-stakes encounter will take place on Monday, May 5, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
 
This will mark the second clash between the two sides in this year's tournament. In their earlier meeting, DC dominated with a convincing 7-wicket win. After restricting SRH to 163, the Capitals chased down the target in just 16 overs, showcasing their firepower with the bat.
 
As things stand, SRH are languishing in ninth place on the points table, managing only 3 wins from 10 matches. With playoff hopes quickly fading, the Hyderabad-based team must secure a win in this match to keep their campaign alive.
 
On the other hand, Delhi Capitals are positioned fifth with 6 victories in 10 outings. However, back-to-back defeats in their last two games have put their playoff ambitions under pressure. A win against SRH is crucial for DC to maintain their position in the top-four race. 
 
IPL 2025 SRH vs DC Broadcast Details 
IPL 2025: SRH VS DC broadcast details
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
 
How to watch SRH vs DC in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals take place in IPL 2025?
The SRH vs DC match is scheduled for Saturday, 5 May 2025.
 
What is the venue for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2025?
The match will take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Kolkata.
 
What time will the toss take place for the SRH vs DC match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the SRH vs DC match in IPL 2025 will be held at 7:00 P.M. IST.
 
When will the SRH vs DC match in IPL 2025 start?
The SRH vs DC match in IPL 2025 will begin at 7:30 p.m. IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast in India?
The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
 
Where to stream the SRH vs DC match live in India?
You can live stream the match on JioHotstar via the app and website.
