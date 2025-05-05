Sunrisers Hyderabad becomes 3rd team to get knocked out of IPL 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad become the third team in IPL 2025 to get eliminated from the playoff race as their match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium against the Delhi Capitals has been called off due to rain and then a very wet outfield in Hyderabad. Both teams share the spoils with 1 point each awarded to both sides. Hyderabad now stand at 7 points from 11 games, making them mathematically ineligible to get into the top 4 now. Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by skipper Pat Cummins, delivered a dominant bowling display to restrict Delhi Capitals to 133/7 in their IPL 2025 clash on Monday. With playoff hopes dwindling, SRH opted to bowl first on a challenging surface and quickly gained control as Delhi’s batters struggled with both the conditions and their shot selection.

DC collapsed to 29/5 in 7.1 overs, with Cummins wreaking havoc early. He dismissed Karun Nair on the first ball with a delivery that drew a loose shot outside off. In his next over, he removed Faf du Plessis, who mistimed a pull and was caught behind. Abhishek Porel also fell to Cummins, miscuing a flick shot.

Harshal Patel and Jaydev Unadkat chipped in, removing Axar Patel and KL Rahul. Rahul, in fine form recently, edged one to the keeper while trying to drive.

Delhi's innings was rescued by a 66-run partnership between Tristan Stubbs (41\* off 36) and Impact Player Ashutosh Sharma (41 off 26), who gave the innings some late momentum. Sharma took on spinner Zeeshan Ansari with two sixes in the 15th over, while Stubbs anchored the other end with four boundaries, including one off the final delivery.