IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: PBKS vs RCB pitch report, Mullanpur stadium stats

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Mullanpur Stadium on Thursday, May 29, in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Both teams are searching for their first-ever IPL title and will have the chance to take their campaign at least to the final, scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad on June 3.

Both teams have strong batting orders, complemented by consistent bowling line-ups. For PBKS, their uncapped opening pair of Prabhsimran and Priyans have given the team great starts, with skipper Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera and Marcus Stoinis taking care of the middle order.

On the other hand, for RCB, Virat Kohli and Phil Salt are adding runs at the top, with Tim David and Jitesh Sharma managing the death overs. Skipper Rajat Patidar has looked off-colour since the resumption of IPL 2025 after the brief gap, and the Bengaluru-based franchise will need him to be at his best in the playoffs if they wish to end their maiden trophy hunt with success.

Mullanpur Stadium: Pitch Report for PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

The surface at the Mullanpur Stadium, Punjab's new fortress, offers a balanced contest between bat and ball. The pitch is true and favours stroke play early on, with a quick outfield adding value to shots. Spinners become effective as the innings progresses, especially in the second half. The stadium was the venue for the lowest IPL total defended this season — 111 — but overall, it is a venue where batters will enjoy more success than bowlers.

NEW PCA STADIUM, MULLANPUR (IN T20s SINCE 2023)

Matches: 16

Bat 1st Won: 10

Bat 2nd Won: 6

Average 1st Inns Score: 173/6 (Run rate – 8.65)

Lowest Total Defended: 111

Highest Target Chased: 175

200+ Totals (excl. shortened matches): 2 times in 14 matches

Sixes Per Match: 14

Bowling Breakdown

Pace:

Overs % – 62

Wickets – 142

Average – 21.4

Economy – 8.7

Spin:

Overs % – 38

Wickets – 51

Average – 33

Economy – 7.9

Winning Score at New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur (in T20s since 2023)

1st Inns Score 170 or above:

Matches – 10

Bat 1st Won – 9

Bat 2nd Won – 1

1st Inns Score Less Than 170:

Matches – 5

Bat 1st Won – 0

Bat 2nd Won – 6

Recent Match at Mullanpur Stadium

The most recent IPL clash at Mullanpur was Match 37 of IPL 2025, between the same two teams — PBKS and RCB. In the match, batting first, PBKS scored 157 for 6 in 20 overs. In reply, RCB chased down the target with 7 wickets and 7 balls to spare.

Other Key Stats at Mullanpur Stadium

A total of 9 matches have been played at this venue, with teams batting first winning 5 times and teams chasing emerging victorious on 4 occasions. There have been no matches with no result. Interestingly, the toss has not played a decisive role, as teams have won 4 matches each after winning or losing the toss. The average first-innings total at the ground stands at 167. The highest team total recorded here is 219/6 by Punjab Kings (PBKS) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), while the lowest is 111 all out, also by PBKS, against Gujarat Titans (GT).