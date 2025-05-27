LSG vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Debutant Thushara gets the breakthrough; Breetzke departs

LSG vs RCB LIVE Score: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 70 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 tonight at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. RCB skipper Jitesh Sharma has won the toss and decided to bowl first against hosts LSG.

With their playoff hopes already dashed, LSG will aim to conclude their campaign on a winning note. Led by Rishabh Pant, the Super Giants have registered six wins and suffered seven losses this season. They head into this clash with a morale-boosting 33-run win over the Gujarat Titans in their previous outing in Ahmedabad.

RCB, currently sitting third on the points table, still have a lot at stake. A victory in this match will guarantee them a top-two finish, which offers a direct path to Qualifier 1. Faf du Plessis and Co. have notched up eight wins and four losses from 13 matches, with one no-result. However, they will be looking to bounce back after a 42-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game, which also took place in Lucknow.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: LSG vs RCB pitch report, highest score, Ekana stadium key stats This marks the first face-off between LSG and RCB in this year’s IPL. While RCB will be chasing a strategic spot in the playoffs, LSG will be determined to end their season on a high. A win for LSG would likely see them finish sixth on the points table.

IPL 2025: LSG vs RCB Playing 11

LSG playing 11: Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, William O'Rourke.

Impact Player: Mitchell Marsh

RCB Playing 11: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Mayank Agarwal, Jitesh Sharma (C & WK), Romario Shepherd, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Lungi Ngidi, Suyash Sharma.

Impact Player: Rajat Patidar

LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 LIVE TOSS:

The coin toss betweenLucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant and Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar will take place at 7:00 PM IST today (May 27).

LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 LIVE Telecast:

The live telecast for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL match will be available on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will provide live English commentary.

LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming:

The live streaming for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

