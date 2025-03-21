Jasprit Bumrah is back at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru—again. The India and Mumbai Indians pace spearhead, who had visited the facility just over a week ago, has returned for what may be the decisive assessment of his fitness ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL). His availability—whether full, partial, or nil—will likely be determined during this visit.

Return of the kingmaker?

This is Bumrah’s second visit in quick succession. During his earlier trip, discomfort while bowling raised alarms. After observing his run-up and action, NCA officials advised a break, suggesting corrective exercises and postponement of a clearance decision.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders full schedule, swot analysis, match timings This time, however, the atmosphere feels different. The word from inside the camp is cautiously optimistic. If Bumrah bowls without pain, a green signal could follow. Yet, sources suggest it will be at least another week before he is match-fit—ruling him out of Mumbai Indians’ opening two fixtures.

Jayawardene: ‘He is in good spirits’

Also Read

Speaking on Wednesday, Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene offered a hopeful update. “He just started that progress. We have to wait and see what their feedback is on him. At the moment, everything is going well but obviously, it is on a day-to-day basis, the progress. He is in good spirits and hopefully, he can join the team sooner,” he said at a media interaction.

ALSO READ: Mayank to Bumrah: Complete list of injured players and their replacements Jayawardene acknowledged the challenge of missing Bumrah. “Obviously, not having him is a challenge. He is one of the best bowlers in the world and he has been a fantastic pro for us for many years.”

Meanwhile, in the Royals’ camp…

While Mumbai waits on its leader of the bowling pack, Rajasthan Royals face their own dilemma. Sanju Samson, recovering from surgery on his right index finger, is expected to return to the NCA next month for a second round of clearance tests.