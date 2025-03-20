Hawk eye for wide to 2 balls: All you need to know about IPL 2025 new rules

As the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season draws near, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced key changes to the playing conditions, with one of the most significant being the overhaul of penalties for captains due to slow over-rates. Under the new system, captains will no longer face automatic match suspensions for over-rate violations. Instead, the BCCI is adopting a demerit points system, akin to the one utilized by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

ALSO READ: PCB to be richer by USD 10 million after hosting Champions Trophy 2025 According to a report, IPL captains were briefed on the changes during a meeting in Mumbai on March 20. The revised system means that captains will accumulate demerit points for slow over-rates. Rather than being banned from an immediate match, captains will face penalties that escalate with repeated offenses. A match suspension will only occur in extreme cases.

How the Demerit Points System Will Operate

With the new rule in place, captains who commit over-rate offenses will accumulate demerit points. For every four demerit points, the match referee has the discretion to impose a penalty, such as a fine of up to 100% of the captain’s match fee or additional demerit points. A buildup of points over time could ultimately lead to a match ban.

This system offers captains a warning mechanism, with the risk of facing harsher consequences after multiple violations. Notably, these demerit points will remain active for a period of three years, serving as a long-term deterrent for repeated slow over-rate infractions.

Background: Previous Suspensions for Over-Rates

Also Read

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: It will help reverse swing - Siraj backs lifting of saliva ban The decision to amend the over-rate penalty system follows several instances of captains missing matches due to over-rate offenses in past IPL seasons. In 2024, Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals was suspended from a key match against Royal Challengers Bangalore for slow over-rates. Hardik Pandya of Mumbai Indians also faced a suspension for IPL 2025’s opening match against Chennai Super Kings, as a result of an over-rate offense from the previous season. The revised rule aims to prevent these immediate suspensions and implement a more gradual penalty structure.

Other Changes to IPL 2025 Playing Conditions

In addition to the revamped over-rate penalty system, several other rule changes have been introduced for IPL 2025:

1. Introduction of a Second New Ball After the 11th Over

To address the impact of dew in evening matches, a second new ball will be introduced after the 11th over of the second innings. This will help bowlers maintain better control, particularly in challenging dew-heavy conditions, allowing them to execute deliveries like yorkers and slower balls more effectively.

2. Saliva Ban Revoked

The BCCI has also lifted the ban on using saliva to shine the ball. Initially implemented in 2020 as a COVID-19 precaution, the saliva ban is now revoked, enabling bowlers to use saliva once again. This change could lead to increased swing and reverse swing, which could have a significant impact on matches, especially in the T20 format.

3. DRS Now Available for Wide and High Full Toss Decisions

In IPL 2025, Hawk-Eye technology will be used to adjudicate wides outside the off stump and over the batter's head. Approved by the IPL, this system will measure the height of the ball as it passes the batter and compare it with the batter's recorded head height. If the ball exceeds the batter's head height, it will be declared a wide. The head height data for each player will be stored in a database, ensuring an automated, objective process with no subjective calls. Additionally, the wide guideline will now move with the batter, removing the subjective element of wide decisions. If a batter moves, the wide guideline will shift accordingly, and the TV umpire will make the call based on the ball’s position relative to this moving guideline. The system will not apply to leg-side wides, and measurements will only be visible to the TV umpire, not viewers.

Awaiting Official Release of IPL 2025 Playing Conditions

While these rule changes have been shared with the IPL captains, the BCCI has yet to officially release the complete set of playing conditions for the 2025 season. The IPL is scheduled to kick off on March 22, with the opening match set to feature the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), facing off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Fans can look forward to an exciting tournament, with the newly introduced rules promising to create a more balanced and competitive environment between bat and ball.