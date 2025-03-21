Will Kolkata weather disrupt the IPL 2025 opening ceremony on March 22?

The glittering opening ceremony for the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) may be postponed due to inclement weather in Kolkata. The ceremony is scheduled to take place at Eden Gardens ahead of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) match.

The KKR vs RCB fixture is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST on March 22 (Saturday), with the opening ceremony expected to start between 6:20 PM and 6:45 PM, ahead of the toss at 7 PM IST.

However, the weather in Kolkata has been far from ideal since March 20, with intermittent drizzle persisting and keeping the typical hot and humid conditions at bay.

KKR vs RCB: Kolkata weather forecast for March 22

According to Accuweather.com, there is a 66 per cent chance of rain at 11 AM IST on March 22. The forecast improves as the day progresses, with the likelihood of rain falling to 20 per cent in the afternoon.

Conditions are expected to improve significantly by the evening, with just a 7 per cent chance of rainfall at 7 PM IST—raising hopes among fans who have booked tickets for the season opener.