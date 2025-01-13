IPL 2025: Gujarat Giants start training camp in Surat ahead of season 18

The 2025 season of India’s franchise-based cricket league, the Indian Premier League (IPL), is approaching, with the tournament scheduled to begin in March after the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan. Following a successful IPL 2025 auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, last year, teams have now begun their preparations. The first to commence their training is the IPL 2022 champions and one of the youngest teams in the league, Gujarat Titans (GT).

The Titans won the IPL trophy in their debut season and finished as runners-up in 2023 after losing the final to Chennai Super Kings. However, they failed to qualify for the playoffs in 2024, raising concerns within the team’s management. To ensure they secure a playoff spot in IPL 2025, GT began their training camp in Surat on Monday, January 13, with players like Anuj Rawat, Ishant Sharma, and Jayant Yadav in attendance.

Multiple players in attendance

ALSO READ: BCCI VP Rajiv Shukla reveals new start dates for IPL 2025 and WPL 2025 The training camp on Monday saw key players, including Anuj Rawat, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Kumar Kushagra, Mahipal Lomror, and Arshad Khan, join the squad alongside the coaching and support staff. The early practice aims to acclimatise the players to the new and redesigned team environment after the IPL 2025 auction.

Gujarat Titans at IPL 2025 auction

GT executed a well-planned strategy during the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, aiming to strengthen specific areas of their squad. Having retained captain Shubman Gill and four key players, GT made a significant impact by acquiring England's Jos Buttler for Rs 15.75 crore—one of the highest bids of the auction.

The franchise focused on bolstering their pace attack with the addition of Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Kagiso Rabada—all proven IPL performers. They also secured spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar for Rs 3.20 crore. GT’s strategy demonstrated a preference for experienced players, signalling their intent for immediate success.

In addition to marquee signings, they added utility players like Mahipal Lomror, R Sai Kishore, Glenn Phillips, and Gerald Coetzee, along with backups such as Jayant Yadav and Ishant Sharma.