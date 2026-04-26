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IPL 2026: Raghuvanshi given out for obstructing field; What does rule say?

The on field umpire referred it to the third umpire who after multiple reviews, gave the decision against Angkrish, instructing the batter to walk back to the dressing room.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi walks back after the controversial dismissal
Angkrish Raghuvanshi walks back after the controversial dismissal
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2026 | 8:23 PM IST
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KKR batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been dismissed courtesy of a controversial decision by the third umpire during Kolkata Knight Rider's IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.  Angkrish has been sent back for obstructing the field during a run-out attempt. While the youngster appeared to turn quickly after a mix up in the middle and dived to save his wicket, LSg skipper Rishabh Pant was quick to complain about the attempt and instructed the umpire that the batter tried to get between ball and the wicket.  After the complaint, the on field umpire referred it to the third umpire who after multiple reviews, gave the decision against Angkrish, instructing the batter to walk back to the dressing room.  The KKR dugout seemed furious with the decision along with Angkrish who argued with the umpire for a while but eventually had to respect his decision with KKR losing their 4th wicket inside the powerplay. 
ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: LSG vs KKR playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups
  What does the rule say? 
As per the Laws of Cricket, a batter is given out obstructing the field if, while the ball is still in play, they deliberately use words or actions to block or distract the fielding side. This can include both batter’s roles and applies even in the case of a no-ball.
 
If the delivery is legal, the striker can be given out if their intentional obstruction or distraction prevents a fielder from completing a catch. In the case of a no-ball, the batter responsible for the interference—whether striker or non-striker—can be dismissed for obstructing the field.
 
A batter can also be out if, without permission from a fielder, they use their bat or body to stop or return the ball while it is in play.
 
Earlier, “handled the ball” was treated as a separate dismissal, but it has now been merged into the broader category of obstructing the field.
  
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueKolkata Knight RidersLucknow Super Giants

First Published: Apr 26 2026 | 8:21 PM IST

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