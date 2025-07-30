Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026: Former India coach Bharat Arun takes over as LSG bowling coach

IPL 2026: Former India coach Bharat Arun takes over as LSG bowling coach

The LSG bowling wasn't top notch during last season and much of it could be attributed to the absence of India's fastest bowler Mayank Yadav from all but two games

Bharat Arun, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur
Bharat Arun along with pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur ahead of India vs Australia 4th Test at Brisbane. Photo: @BCCI
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 7:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun, who recently ended his ties with Kolkata Knight Riders, has been roped in by Lucknow Super Giants in the same capacity even as the official announcement is awaited.

"Yes, Arun has joined LSG and a formal announcement is expected soon," a source close to the franchise told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Arun for the past few years was associated with KKR but after a poor eighth place finish in 2025, the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise is in the process of rejigging its coaching staff with Abhishek Nayar and Dwayne Bravo all set to call the shots.

Hence Chandrakant Pandit and Arun, the two veterans parted ways.

Similarly, after a seventh place finish in the last edition, LSG are also making changes to their support staff.

The LSG bowling wasn't top notch during last season and much of it could be attributed to the absence of India's fastest bowler Mayank Yadav from all but two games.

Arun, one of the finest bowling coaches the national team has ever had, is respected for his strategic acumen as well as grooming talented pacers.

Details are also awaited as to whether LSG will be renewing contract with their mentor Zaheer Khan. The former India great had a contract of one year and it will be interesting to see if it is renewed. Ditto for head coach Justin Langer, who has been around for a couple of seasons.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

RCB dethrones CSK to become IPL's most valuable franchise at $269 million

Bengaluru Stampede: BCCI Ombudsman seeks written replies from RCB, KSCA

TATA IPL 2025 sets historic viewership records across TV and digital

I still want to represent DC in IPL 2026: Aussie quick Mitchell Starc

Pune mob celebrating RCB IPL 2025 win booked for bursting crackers

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueLucknow Super Giants

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story