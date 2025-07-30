IPL 2026: Former India coach Bharat Arun takes over as LSG bowling coach

Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun, who recently ended his ties with Kolkata Knight Riders, has been roped in by Lucknow Super Giants in the same capacity even as the official announcement is awaited.

"Yes, Arun has joined LSG and a formal announcement is expected soon," a source close to the franchise told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Arun for the past few years was associated with KKR but after a poor eighth place finish in 2025, the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise is in the process of rejigging its coaching staff with Abhishek Nayar and Dwayne Bravo all set to call the shots.