IPL 2026: Former India coach Bharat Arun takes over as LSG bowling coach

Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun, who recently ended his ties with Kolkata Knight Riders, has been roped in by Lucknow Super Giants in the same capacity even as the official announcement is awaited.
"Yes, Arun has joined LSG and a formal announcement is expected soon," a source close to the franchise told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
Arun for the past few years was associated with KKR but after a poor eighth place finish in 2025, the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise is in the process of rejigging its coaching staff with Abhishek Nayar and Dwayne Bravo all set to call the shots.
Hence Chandrakant Pandit and Arun, the two veterans parted ways.
Similarly, after a seventh place finish in the last edition, LSG are also making changes to their support staff.
The LSG bowling wasn't top notch during last season and much of it could be attributed to the absence of India's fastest bowler Mayank Yadav from all but two games.
Arun, one of the finest bowling coaches the national team has ever had, is respected for his strategic acumen as well as grooming talented pacers.
Details are also awaited as to whether LSG will be renewing contract with their mentor Zaheer Khan. The former India great had a contract of one year and it will be interesting to see if it is renewed. Ditto for head coach Justin Langer, who has been around for a couple of seasons.
