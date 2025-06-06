While many Australian cricketers returned, Starc stayed back, citing personal reservations around safety and insufficient clarity at the time. The veteran quick emphasised that his decision was grounded in personal comfort and awareness of the broader situation rather than any lack of commitment to his IPL team. “I’m happy to stand by what I felt was the right call for me,” he shared. ALSO READ: We don't understand why ICC can't help us: Former Oman cricketer Prajapati Australia’s pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has made it clear that he remains committed to the Delhi Capitals franchise and hopes to return for the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League, despite his absence from the latter half of IPL 2025. Starc opted not to rejoin the Capitals after the tournament resumed post a 10-day suspension due to Operation Sindoor—India’s counter-response to a terror attack in Pahalgam.While many Australian cricketers returned, Starc stayed back, citing personal reservations around safety and insufficient clarity at the time. The veteran quick emphasised that his decision was grounded in personal comfort and awareness of the broader situation rather than any lack of commitment to his IPL team. “I’m happy to stand by what I felt was the right call for me,” he shared.

Security and Uncertainty Prompted Decision Starc admitted he had concerns even before Delhi Capitals’ 8 May match against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala, a fixture that was eventually abandoned after a power failure led to an emergency evacuation. The match’s proximity to the international border only added to his unease, especially with wife Alyssa Healy present in the stands. The left-arm quick said the event reinforced his doubts and helped him reach a firm decision not to return when the tournament resumed. Repercussions Don’t Worry Me, Says Starc Acknowledging that some may view his choice critically, Starc said he is prepared to face any consequences. “Time will tell how it’s perceived, but I stand by it,” he said, adding that different players had different comfort levels and situations, and he respected each individual decision.

Lack of Information a Key Factor Starc stressed that a lack of timely and reliable information regarding the situation was a major influence. After returning home, he weighed the risks and decided to shift focus towards Test cricket, especially with the World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord’s on the horizon. Still Loyal to Delhi Capitals Despite the unexpected break, Starc reiterated his loyalty to Delhi Capitals. He said he has never been one to withdraw lightly from a tournament after being selected at auction and that his decision came under exceptional circumstances. “I still want to be part of this group,” he said, hinting at a strong desire to return next season and continue his IPL journey with the Capitals.