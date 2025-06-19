Home / Cricket / IPL / News / TATA IPL 2025 sets historic viewership records across TV and digital

TATA IPL 2025 sets historic viewership records across TV and digital

JioHotstar, the league's digital home, witnessed a staggering 23.1 billion views and 384.6 billion minutes of watch-time, a 29% year-on-year increase.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
The 18th edition of the TATA IPL 2025 turned out to be a landmark season, reaching over 1 billion viewers across TV and digital platforms. JioStar, the official broadcaster and streaming partner, delivered a record-breaking event that not only engaged massive audiences but also redefined the viewing experience.
 
Record-Breaking Digital Consumption
 
JioHotstar, the league’s digital home, witnessed a staggering 23.1 billion views and 384.6 billion minutes of watch-time, a 29% year-on-year increase. The digital growth was largely fueled by a 49% surge in Connected TV (CTV) viewership, indicating a strong shift toward large-screen digital consumption. 
 
Star Sports Drives Linear TV Success
 
On linear television, Star Sports delivered an exceptional 456 billion minutes of live broadcast watch-time. It also recorded the highest average TVR (Television Rating), cutting across demographics and regions, solidifying IPL's dominance in live sports entertainment.
 
A Final to Remember
 
The TATA IPL 2025 Final set unprecedented viewership benchmarks, becoming the most-watched T20 match in history. Across platforms, the final generated an astounding 31.7 billion minutes of watch time. Television alone contributed 15 billion minutes, with a staggering 169 million viewers tuning in to catch the action live. On the digital front, JioHotstar witnessed phenomenal engagement, with the match amassing 892 million video views.  The highlight of the digital surge was a record-breaking 55 million peak concurrency, the highest ever recorded for a T20 fixture. These figures not only highlight the immense popularity of the IPL but also underscore the league’s growing reach across traditional and digital media, setting new global standards for cricket viewership and fan engagement.
 
Iconic Season for Fans and Players
 
The season was special for fans with new innovations like MaxView 2.0, multi-cam feeds, and VR 360 Live, offering hyper-personalized experiences. Cricket-wise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally lifted the trophy, with Virat Kohli winning his first IPL title. Additionally, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest centurion in IPL history.
 

Topics :Indian Premier League

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

