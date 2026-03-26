IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans boost brand growth with 37 partners onboard

Gujarat Titans have significantly expanded their commercial portfolio ahead of IPL 2026, onboarding a total of 37 partners as the franchise continues to strengthen its brand presence. The development reflects not just an increase in numbers but a broader strategy focused on long-term value, deeper collaborations, and a diversified partnership ecosystem.

Since their title-winning debut in 2022, Gujarat Titans have steadily built a reputation for consistency on and off the field. The current mix of partnerships — ranging from renewals to new additions — highlights sustained trust in the franchise’s growing stature and its ability to deliver visibility and engagement.

Strong on-kit partnerships anchor ecosystem At the centre of the Titans’ commercial structure is a well-established on-kit portfolio. Birla Estates continues as the principal partner, occupying the prime front-of-jersey position. The association reflects a long-term alignment between the brand and the franchise’s ambitions. ALSO READ: Kal Somani's Rajasthan Royals takeover includes Royals' CPL, SA20 teams The core group is further strengthened by continuing partnerships with Torrent, BKT Tyres, Jio, Astral Pipes, and Livpure. These associations underline continuity while also pointing to deeper integration between the team and its key stakeholders. New integrations enhance match-day visibility Gujarat Titans have also added fresh partnerships to boost on-field visibility. Brands such as Google Pixel, Grew Solar, and IGI have joined the ecosystem, ensuring a strong presence across match-day assets.

Equitas has also upgraded its association, moving from helmet branding to a more prominent position on the team jersey. The shift indicates growing confidence among partners in the franchise’s reach and engagement potential. Diversified portfolio reflects wider reach Beyond the playing kit, the franchise has focused on building a diverse and future-ready partner mix. Technology-driven collaborations, including those with Google’s platforms, are aimed at enhancing digital engagement and fan interaction, while AirAsia brings a lifestyle and travel dimension to the portfolio. Consumer-facing brands such as Campa, Budweiser 0.0, Amul, Dream11, and Scapia continue to strengthen mass appeal. At the same time, partnerships with gaming and youth-focused platforms such as Krafton, Pokémon, and Big Ant highlight the team’s push towards engaging younger audiences.

Expansion into emerging and service sectors The Titans have also broadened their footprint across emerging and service-driven categories. Associations with Bharat Taxi, Finkeda, Next Care Inc., HCG Hospital, and Max Fresh add value across mobility, fintech, healthcare, and personal care segments, reflecting a more holistic commercial strategy. Focus on fan engagement and accessibility Fan experience remains a central pillar, with BookMyShow continuing as the ticketing partner, ensuring streamlined access to matches. Radio partnerships with Mirchi and Fever are expected to enhance regional outreach and audience engagement throughout the season. Merchandise push extends brand presence Off the field, Gujarat Titans are expanding their retail and merchandise footprint through collaborations with T10, EM, Hapipola, Baller Athletik, Versant, Chupps, Cricket Icons, and Valiente. These partnerships aim to take the franchise brand beyond stadiums and into everyday consumer spaces.