IPL 2026: SRH vs CSK Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

For another exciting clash in IPL 2026, Match No. 27 will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, where Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday, April 18.

SRH will arrive full of confidence after a strong win over Rajasthan Royals in their previous outing. Despite missing experienced bowlers Jaydev Unadkat and Harshal Patel, their replacements Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain made an immediate impact by picking up four wickets each, turning the game in SRH’s favour. The team will now look to carry that momentum forward against CSK.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings had a tough start to their IPL 2026 campaign but have bounced back strongly with back-to-back wins, collecting crucial points. With two victories in five matches, they are slowly regaining rhythm and confidence. However, MS Dhoni is still not fully fit, and his return remains awaited by fans.