IPL 2026: Why is Bumrah not playing MI's final league game vs RR today?

Notably, this is a dead-rubber game for MI as, with just eight points from 13 matches, they are sitting ninth in the points table and are already eliminated from the playoffs race.
However, they can spoil RR’s party, who have a chance to win the game today and finish in the top four with 16 points, while a loss will knock them out, leaving Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) battling it out for the last playoff spot.
Jadeja, Burger return for RR
RR, who are playing a do-or-die game today, made two changes to their playing 11 as skipper Riyan Parag announced after the toss that Ravindra Jadeja and Nandre Burger have returned in place of Lhuan-dré Pretorius and Sandeep Sharma.
IPL 2026: MI vs RR playing 11
Mumbai Indians Playing 11: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma