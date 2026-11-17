MS Dhoni and Travis Head were among the biggest names on the release list as Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises announced changes to their playing squads on Tuesday ahead of the December 16 auction in Goa for the 2027 season.

Dhoni’s departure follows his retirement from the IPL, with the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain moving into a mentor’s role at the franchise. Head has opted to skip the upcoming season to manage his international workload.

Matheesha Pathirana, Trent Boult, Mitchell Starc and Shimron Hetmyer were among the other prominent releases. The 13 major departures listed below accounted for contracts worth Rs 117.45 crore.

What does Dhoni’s departure mean for CSK?

For Chennai, the change extends beyond the Rs 4 crore attached to Dhoni’s playing contract. The 45-year-old, who led CSK to five IPL titles, will remain with the franchise as team mentor from the 2027 season.

Dhoni missed the entire 2026 campaign because of a calf injury. His move into the support staff ends his playing association with a team whose identity he helped shape from the league’s inaugural season in 2008.

CSK also released Prashant Veer, whose contract was valued at Rs 14.2 crore. Together, the two players accounted for Rs 18.2 crore in contract commitments.

Chennai have a remaining purse of Rs 28.05 crore and six vacant squad places, including two overseas slots.