IPL 2027: Dhoni, Head among big releases ahead of December 16 auction
MS Dhoni and Travis Head feature among IPL 2027's major departures, while Pathirana, Boult and Starc also exit as franchises prepare for the December 16 auction in Goa.
MS Dhoni and Travis Head feature among IPL 2027's major departures, while Pathirana, Boult and Starc also exit as franchises prepare for the December 16 auction in Goa.
MS Dhoni and Travis Head were among the biggest names on the release list as Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises announced changes to their playing squads on Tuesday ahead of the December 16 auction in Goa for the 2027 season.
Dhoni’s departure follows his retirement from the IPL, with the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain moving into a mentor’s role at the franchise. Head has opted to skip the upcoming season to manage his international workload.
|Key players released before IPL 2027 mini auction
|Player
|Franchise releasing player
|Contract value (Rs crore)
|MS Dhoni
|Chennai Super Kings
|4
|Travis Head
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|14
|Matheesha Pathirana
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|18
|Prashant Veer
|Chennai Super Kings
|14.2
|Trent Boult
|Mumbai Indians
|12.5
|Mitchell Starc
|Delhi Capitals
|11.75
|Shimron Hetmyer
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|Avesh Khan
|Lucknow Super Giants
|9.75
|Deepak Chahar
|Mumbai Indians
|9.25
|Tushar Deshpande
|Rajasthan Royals
|6.5
|Jacob Bethell
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|2.6
|Total for the 11 players listed
|113.55
|Remaining purse and available slots before IPL 2027 mini auction
|Franchise
|Remaining purse (Rs crore)
|Vacant squad places
|Overseas slots available
|Lucknow Super Giants
|47.45
|7
|3
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|41.65
|8
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|40.15
|7
|3
|Delhi Capitals
|39.5
|9
|4
|Mumbai Indians
|32.6
|9
|2
|Chennai Super Kings
|28.05
|6
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|27.05
|6
|3
|Punjab Kings
|18.6
|6
|2
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|14.15
|5
|1
|Gujarat Titans
|8.75
|3
|2
|Total
|297.95
|66
|25
Can teams trade players after announcing their retention lists?
Yes. The November 17 retention deadline does not close the trading window. Franchises can continue completing transfers until December 9, a week before the IPL 2027 mini-auction, scheduled for December 16 in Goa.
The window will reopen on December 17 and remain available until 30 days before the start of IPL 2027. Teams can use this period to trade players already under contract, but players bought at the mini-auction cannot be traded during the 2027 season.
How do IPL player trades work?
Franchises can exchange players through a player-for-player trade, with contract values revised where agreed. They can also complete an all-cash trade, under which a team acquires a contracted player without sending another player in return.
First Published: Nov 17 2026 | 7:33 PM IST