IPL 2027: Arshdeep's move to MI complete? Pacer's father shares update

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 trading window has witnessed another major development, with India pacer Arshdeep Singh's father, Darshan Singh, indicating that the left-arm fast bowler's move from Punjab Kings (PBKS) to five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) has been communicated to the family.

Speaking to journalist Vimal Kumar in New Zealand, Darshan said they had received an intimation about the trade, although neither franchise has officially announced the development. He also revealed that the family was taken by surprise, as there had been no prior discussion with Arshdeep about the proposed move.

While Darshan expressed happiness about his son joining Mumbai Indians, he did not disclose the financial details or confirm whether all-rounder Hardik Pandya was involved in the deal. Several media reports have linked the proposed exchange to Hardik's move to Punjab Kings.

Arshdeep Singh's father shares update on IPL 2027 trade Speaking to Vimal Kumar in New Zealand, where Arshdeep is accompanying the Indian team for its all-format tour, Darshan Singh indicated that the family had received communication about the pacer's move to Mumbai Indians. He said there had been no prior discussion with Arshdeep about the trade and that the family was also surprised when it learnt about the development. Darshan added that the formal intimation about the transfer appeared to have arrived recently. ALSO READ: IPL 2027: Full list of traded players, proposed deals and trading rules He also said that the family understood that franchises make such decisions to maintain the right balance in their squads and had no issue with Arshdeep moving to Mumbai Indians.

Arshdeep Singh's father on move to Mumbai Indians Darshan Singh said the family had an emotional attachment to Punjab Kings, where Arshdeep began his IPL career and spent all eight seasons so far. However, he expressed happiness about the pacer joining Mumbai Indians, where he would reunite with former captain Rohit Sharma and India teammates Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav. He also referred to the support Arshdeep had received during his time with Punjab Kings, adding that the family would always have a special connection with the franchise. Arshdeep Singh's father on MI's bowling attack Darshan Singh also spoke about the prospect of Arshdeep joining Mumbai Indians' bowling attack, which already includes Jasprit Bumrah.

ALSO READ: IPL commercially mature, but wider ecosystem has yet to catch up: EMW CEO He said the combination had generated positive reactions among fans, who expected the franchise to have a strong bowling unit capable of restricting opposition teams. However, he acknowledged that high-scoring conditions and flat pitches in the IPL could make it difficult for bowlers to control matches. Arshdeep Singh's IPL career Arshdeep Singh made his IPL debut for Punjab Kings in 2019 and has represented the franchise throughout his IPL career. The left-arm pacer has established himself as one of India's leading white-ball bowlers, particularly with his ability to deliver in the powerplay and death overs.

Across 96 IPL matches, Arshdeep has taken 111 wickets at an economy rate of 9.19, with best bowling figures of 5/32. His most productive season came in IPL 2025, when he claimed 21 wickets in 17 matches. He also picked up 19 wickets in 2024 and 18 in 2021. In IPL 2026, Arshdeep finished with 14 wickets in 14 matches for Punjab Kings. He was retained by the franchise ahead of the 2025 mega-auction at Rs 18 crore, making him one of the most expensive Indian fast bowlers in the league. IPL 2027 trading window: Hardik Pandya's involvement remains unclear The reported Arshdeep Singh trade has also brought attention to speculation surrounding Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya's possible move to Punjab Kings.