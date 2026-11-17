The countdown to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 mini-auction is gathering pace, with all 10 franchises set to announce their final list of retained and released players on Tuesday, November 17. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) extended the original November 15 deadline by two days. The auction is scheduled to take place in Goa on December 16.

With several high-profile player transfers already completed, the retention deadline is expected to bring further changes to franchise combinations. Among the biggest developments ahead of the new season was the high-profile exchange involving Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya and Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh, with the two players switching franchises.

Other notable transfers include Rishabh Pant moving from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to Delhi Capitals (DC), while Kuldeep Yadav heads in the opposite direction. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have also completed a four-player exchange. The retention announcement will determine how many slots each franchise has available at the mini-auction and how much of its auction purse remains. Teams will now look to finalise their squad combinations before entering the auction, where they will have an opportunity to fill the gaps left by released players. All completed player trades for IPL 2027 Player Previous team New team Trade fee Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians Punjab Kings ₹18 crore Arshdeep Singh Punjab Kings Mumbai Indians ₹18 crore Rishabh Pant Lucknow Super Giants Delhi Capitals ₹15 crore Kuldeep Yadav Delhi Capitals Lucknow Super Giants ₹13.5 crore T Natarajan Delhi Capitals Sunrisers Hyderabad ₹5 crore Zeeshan Ansari Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Capitals ₹40 lakh Liam Livingstone Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai Super Kings ₹6 crore Jack Edwards Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai Super Kings ₹3 crore Khaleel Ahmed Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad ₹4.8 crore Nathan Ellis Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad ₹2 crore

Can teams still trade players after announcing the retention list? Yes, IPL franchises can continue to trade players even after announcing their retention and release lists on November 17. However, such transfers will have to take place within the trading windows prescribed by the BCCI. The first trading window will remain open until December 9, 2026, a week before the IPL 2027 mini-auction. This means franchises can continue negotiating and completing transfers during the period between the retention announcement and the auction. The second trading window will open on December 17, a day after the mini-auction. Teams can use this window to trade players already contracted to a franchise until 30 days before the start of IPL 2027.

However, players bought at the mini-auction cannot be traded to another franchise during the 2027 season. IPL trades can take place through two methods: Player-for-player trade: Two franchises exchange players, with the option of revising their contract values as part of the agreement.

Two franchises exchange players, with the option of revising their contract values as part of the agreement. All-cash trade: A franchise acquires a player from another team by paying an agreed transfer fee without exchanging another player. IPL 2027 retention list announcement: Live telecast and streaming When will teams announce their player retention list for IPL 2027? All 10 teams will announce their final player retention list on Tuesday, November 17. What time will the IPL 2027 player retention announcement take place?