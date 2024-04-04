GT vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss to take place at 7 PM IST

In today's match of Indian Premier League 2024, Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Punjab have lost their last two away games and another slip-up against Shubman Gill's men will lead to further loss of momentum which tends to shift very quickly due to lack of turnaround time.

GT, on the other hand, are brimming with confidence after beating Hyderabad comprehensively by seven wickets in their previous game.

IPL 2024, Gujarat vs Punjab Playing 11

GT Playing 11 probables: Shubman Gill (C), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande Impact sub: Sai for Mohit Sharma if they bat first, or vice-versa

PBKS Playing 11 probable: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Harshal Patel, Harpeet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar. Impact sub: Arshdeep Singh for Prabhsimran if they bat first, or vice-versa

GT vs PBKS LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Gujarat Titans' captain Shuubman Gill and Punjab's Shikhar Dhawan at 7 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of GT vs PBKS match today?

Star Sports will live telecast Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile the live hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. GT vs PBKS live broadcast will be available on seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Live streaming

GT vs PBKS live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

