IPL 2024: SRH vs CSK head-to-head, Hyderabad pitch report, weather forecast

In match 18 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. CSK, known for their consistency, will be trying to get back to "normal service" after suffering their first defeat of the season at the hands of the Delhi Capitals. Hyderabad too are coming on a back of defeat but Pat Cummins' side can take the confidence from their last performance at the home ground. When SRH played their last match in Hyderabad, they scored the highest total in the IPL history.
Check Indian Premier League 2024 full schedule here
SRH vs CSK Head to head in IPL history
Sunrisers and Super Kings have locked horns in the 20 matches so far and the latter have emerged victorious in 15 matches. Hyderabad, meanwhile, won only five out of the 20 matches.
Total Matches played: 20
Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 5
Chennai Super Kings won: 15
SRH vs CSK head-to-head in Hyderabad
In the four matches at Uppal Stadium played between the two teams, Hyderbad and Chennai have won two matches each.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk
Matches played: 4
Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 0
Chennai Super Kings won: 4
Hyderabad vs Chennai head-to-head stats: Country and venue wise
|CSK vs SRH head-to-head records venue-wise
|At Venues
|Matches played
|CSK won
|SRH won
|Arun Jaitley Stadium
|1
|1
|-
|Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
|1
|-
|1
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|2
|1
|1
|JSCA International Stadium Complex
|2
|1
|1
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|4
|4
|-
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
|2
|2
|-
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
|4
|2
|2
|Sharjah Cricket Stadium
|2
|2
|-
|Wankhede Stadium
|2
|2
|-
|In Countries
|India
|16
|12
|4
|United Arab Emirates
|4
|3
|1
Check IPL 2024 points table here
Hyderabad Stadium stats
|Hyderbad stadium key stats
|Matches Played
|72
|Matches Won Batting First
|32
|Matches Won Batting Second
|40
|Matches Won Winning Toss
|25
|Matches Won Losing Toss
|47
|Matches With No Result
|0
|Highest Team Total
|277/3
|Lowest Team Total
|80
|Highest Total Successfully Chased
|215
|Average First Innings Total
|161
|City
|Hyderabad
|Country
|India
|Also or previously Known as
|Visaka International Cricket Stadium
|First ODI Match
|16/11/2005
|Last ODI Match
|10/10/2023
|Matches Played
|10
|Matches Won by Home Side
|4 (40.00%)
|Matches Won by Touring Side
|3 (30.00%)
|Matches Won by Neutral Side
|3 (30.00%)
|Matches Won Batting First
|6 (60.00%)
|Matches Won Batting Second
|4 (40.00%)
|Matches Won Winning Toss
|5 (50.00%)
|Matches Won Losing Toss
|5 (50.00%)
Hyderabad pitch report for SRH vs CSK match
Also Read
The Hyderabad pitch is expected to favour the batters like it did during the SRH vs MI match on March 27.
Hyderabad weather forecast during SRH vs CSK IPL match
There is no chance of rainfall in Hyderabad on April 5. However, the temperatures will hover around 33 degrees celsius with humidity at 40 per cent in the evening, according to accuweather.com.
Check GT vs PBKS LIVE SCORE AND MATCH UPDATES HERE
Check GT vs PBKS LIVE SCORE AND MATCH UPDATES HERE