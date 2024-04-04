Sensex (    %)
                             
IPL 2024: SRH vs CSK head-to-head, Hyderabad pitch report, weather forecast

Sunrisers and Super Kings have locked horns in the 20 matches so far and Chennai have emerged victorious in 15 games.

Chennai vs Hyderabad head-to-head record

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 7:49 PM IST
In match 18 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. CSK, known for their consistency, will be trying to get back to "normal service" after suffering their first defeat of the season at the hands of the Delhi Capitals. Hyderabad too are coming on a back of defeat but Pat Cummins' side can take the confidence from their last performance at the home ground. When SRH played their last match in Hyderabad, they scored the highest total in the IPL history.

Check Indian Premier League 2024 full schedule here

SRH vs CSK Head to head in IPL history
Sunrisers and Super Kings have locked horns in the 20 matches so far and the latter have emerged victorious in 15 matches. Hyderabad, meanwhile, won only five out of the 20 matches. 

Total Matches played: 20
Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 5
Chennai Super Kings won: 15

SRH vs CSK head-to-head in Hyderabad

In the four matches at Uppal Stadium played between the two teams, Hyderbad and Chennai have won  two matches each.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk

Matches played: 4
Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 0
Chennai Super Kings won: 4

Hyderabad vs Chennai head-to-head stats: Country and venue wise

CSK vs SRH head-to-head records venue-wise
At Venues Matches played CSK won SRH won
Arun Jaitley Stadium 1 1 -
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 - 1
Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2 1 1
JSCA International Stadium Complex 2 1 1
MA Chidambaram Stadium 4 4 -
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 2 2 -
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 4 2 2
Sharjah Cricket Stadium 2 2 -
Wankhede Stadium 2 2 -
In Countries
India 16 12 4
United Arab Emirates 4 3 1

Check IPL 2024 points table here

Hyderabad Stadium stats

Hyderbad stadium key stats
Matches Played 72
Matches Won Batting First 32
Matches Won Batting Second 40
Matches Won Winning Toss 25
Matches Won Losing Toss 47
Matches With No Result 0
Highest Team Total 277/3
Lowest Team Total 80
Highest Total Successfully Chased 215
Average First Innings Total 161
City Hyderabad
Country India
Also or previously Known as Visaka International Cricket Stadium
First ODI Match 16/11/2005
Last ODI Match 10/10/2023
Matches Played 10
Matches Won by Home Side 4 (40.00%)
Matches Won by Touring Side 3 (30.00%)
Matches Won by Neutral Side 3 (30.00%)
Matches Won Batting First 6 (60.00%)
Matches Won Batting Second 4 (40.00%)
Matches Won Winning Toss 5 (50.00%)
Matches Won Losing Toss 5 (50.00%)

Hyderabad pitch report for SRH vs CSK match

The Hyderabad pitch is expected to favour the batters like it did during the SRH vs MI match on March 27. 

Hyderabad weather forecast during SRH vs CSK IPL match

There is no chance of rainfall in Hyderabad on April 5. However, the temperatures will hover around 33 degrees celsius with humidity at 40 per cent in the evening, according to accuweather.com.

Topics : Indian Premier League Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 7:49 PM IST

