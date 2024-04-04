GT vs PBKS LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss to take place at 7 PM IST
IPL 2024 LIVE TOSS UPDATES, GT vs PBKS Playing 11: Arshdeep Singh and Prabhsimran Singh could be used as impact player by Punjab Kings
In today's match of Indian Premier League 2024, Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Punjab have lost their last two away games and another slip-up against Shubman Gill's men will lead to further loss of momentum which tends to shift very quickly due to lack of turnaround time.
GT, on the other hand, are brimming with confidence after beating Hyderabad comprehensively by seven wickets in their previous game.
IPL 2024, Gujarat vs Punjab Playing 11
GT Playing 11 probables: Shubman Gill (C), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande
Impact sub: Sai for Mohit Sharma if they bat first, or vice-versa
PBKS Playing 11 probable: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Harshal Patel, Harpeet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar.
Impact sub: Arshdeep Singh for Prabhsimran if they bat first, or vice-versa
Check IPL 2024 points table and team rankings here
GT vs PBKS LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Gujarat Titans' captain Shuubman Gill and Punjab's Shikhar Dhawan at 7 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of GT vs PBKS match today?
Star Sports will live telecast Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile the live hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. GT vs PBKS live broadcast will be available on seven other regional languages.
IPL 2024, Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Live streaming
GT vs PBKS live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
5:25 PM
What challenges Titans' bowler will pose to Kings' batters
Mayank's pace utterly destroyed the Kings in the previous game, and the majority of their top-order hitters were unable to play the the fast bowler, who was frequently hitting 150 clicks per game and, more crucially, aiming to bowl into the batters' bodies.
The situation, however, will change drastically when seasoned player Mohit Sharma shows up at the back end and offers a variety of options.
With the exception of Mayank, this year's IPL trend has showed that speedsters who have been able to reduce pace off their deliveries—such as knuckleballs, slow bouncers, and wide yorkers—have been more effective.
It will present a distinct kind of difficulty for actors like Jonny Bairstow, Jitesh Sharma, and Shikhar Dhawan, who likes the ball to come onto bat.
5:16 PM
Ahmedabad's tricky pitch to make Punjab's life difficult?
After being battered by Mayank Yadav's blistering pace, Punjab Kings' hitters will encounter a whole other level of difficulty on Thursday when the Gujarat Titans bowling team tries to take the pace off deliveries on a little trickier Motera track.
The Kings have dropped their last two games, and a further misstep against the Titans will result in more momentum loss, which can change drastically because of the short turnaround time.
In contrast, Titans are bursting with confidence following their convincing seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their most recent match.
5:13 PM
IPL 2024 today's match: Gujarat vs Punjab
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 5:09 PM IST