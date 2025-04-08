KKR vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Coin toss at 3 PM IST in Kolkata

2:11 PM
IPL 2025 | KKR vs LSG LIVE UPDATES: Both the teams riding high on momentum
Both Kolkata and Lucknow are coming into the match, back off respective wins in their last match. Lucknow defeated Mumbai Indians, while Kolkata Knight Riders brushed aside the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match. Both the teams would be wanting to continue their winning run from this match.
Squads:
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni, Yuvraj Chaudhary, RS Hangargekar, Aryan Juyal, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya