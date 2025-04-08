KKR vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Coin toss at 3 PM IST in Kolkata

In today's first match of Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will lock horns with hosts and defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It’s even Steven at the Eden Gardens: KKR and LSG have faced off 5 times in the IPL, with LSG leading 3-2. At Eden Gardens, it’s level at 1-1. There’s no clear dominance between the sides, KKR will look to even the overall record, while LSG will aim to extend their lead in this growing rivalry.

KKR vs LSG in IPL: Mts – 5, KKR Won – 2, LSG Won – 3

KKR vs LSG at Eden Gardens: Mts – 2, KKR Won - 1, LSG Won – 1

LSG Batters against Varun Chakaravarthy LSG batters have been pretty consistent so far with the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh scoring well. Against KKR they will be up against a top bowling side with the likes of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy. The main threat will be Varun Chakaravarthy as he has a good record against the LSG batters. How they play out Varun will be an interesting battle.

Aiden Markram vs Varun Chakaravarthy in T20s: Inns – 8, Runs – 88, Outs – 4, Avg – 22, SR – 173

Nicholas Pooran vs Varun Chakaravarthy in T20s: Inns – 8, Runs – 68, Outs – 2, Avg – 34, SR – 162

David Miller vs Varun Chakaravarthy in T20s: Inns – 5, Runs – 49, Outs – 3, Avg – 16.3, SR – 163

Rishabh Pant vs Varun Chakaravarthy inT2s: Inns – 6, Runs – 31, Outs – 3, Avg – 10.3, SR – 103

LSG Southpaws against Andre Russell Andre Russell who predominantly bowls in the middle to death overs for KKR will most probably bowl to Pooran, Pant and Miller. He has a good record against them in T20s and will look to deliver for KKR. This battle will be one to watch out for as both teams would love to finish the innings on top and this battle could determine which team is on top.

Nicholas Pooran vs Andre Russell in T20: Inns – 21, Runs – 117, Outs – 5, Avg – 23.4, SR – 156

David Miller vs Andre Russell in T20: Inns – 13, Runs – 73, Outs – 3, Avg – 24.3, SR – 149

Rishabh Pant vs Andre Russell in T20: Inns – 7, Runs – 52, Outs – 3, Avg – 17.3 , SR – 217

IPL 2025: KKR vs LSG Playing 11

LSG Playing 11 (probables): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Digvesh Singh.

Impact Sub: M Siddharth / Prince Yadav

KKR Playing 11 (probables):

Impact Sub:

KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 LIVE TOSS: The coin toss between Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant and Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane will take place at 3 PM IST today.

KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 LIVE telecast:

The live telecast for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast KKR vs LSG match with English commentary

KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 LIVE streaming:

The live streaming for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app.