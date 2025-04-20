Home / Cricket / IPL / News / MI vs CSK Highlights: Mumbai hand Chennai 9-wicket defeat at home

MI vs CSK Highlights: Mumbai hand Chennai 9-wicket defeat at home

Rohit Sharma and Suyrakumar Yadav's classic 113*-run partnership led the team through to the finish line with 26 balls to spare on the night.

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 10:57 PM IST
Mumbai Indians regostered a comfortable 9-wicket win over their arch rivals Chennai Super Kings at home to complete their revenge over the 5-time champions at the Wankhede Stadium on the night.
 
Rohit Sharma and Suyrakumar Yadav's classic 113*-run partnership led the team through to the finish line with 26 balls to spare on the night.
 
Rohit Sharma (76) sprung back to form with a fifty while Surya's 360 degree display bedazzled the Mumbai innings. Surya too contributed with a well-made fifty on the night and ended the chase with 2 sixes down the ground. 
 
Dube guided CSK to 176/5 on the night  Earlier, Chennai Super Kings posted a competitive total of 176/5 against Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2025 clash at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Making his debut, youngster Ayush Mhatre made an immediate impact for CSK, smashing a quickfire 32 off just 15 deliveries.
 
Batting first, CSK had a shaky start as opener Rachin Ravindra fell early, caught behind off Ashwani Kumar for just 5 runs inside the powerplay. Mhatre then stepped in and showed great intent, hammering 4 boundaries and 2 impressive sixes — including a powerful pull over backward square leg. His cameo ended when he was caught at long on off Deepak Chahar’s bowling.
 
Following a steady 19-run knock from Shaik Rasheed, it was the partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube that stabilized CSK’s innings. The duo added 79 runs for the fifth wicket, taking the score to 142/4 by the 17th over. Both Jadeja and Dube notched up fifties, while Dhoni chipped in with 4 runs. Jadeja and Overton guided CSK to 176 by the end of 20 overs.
First Published: Apr 20 2025 | 10:57 PM IST

