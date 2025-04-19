IPL 2025: MI vs CSK Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to lock horns in a high-stakes encounter in Match 38 of the IPL 2025. The clash will take place on Sunday, April 20, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: PBKS vs RCB Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming With both sides struggling to find consistent form this season, the upcoming match holds significant importance. MI, currently placed seventh on the points table, have managed just three victories in their seven outings so far. Meanwhile, CSK also find themselves in the lower half of the standings, making this fixture a potential turning point in their campaign as the race for the playoffs intensifies.

IPL 2025: MI vs CSK playing 11

MI playing 11 (probable): Ryan Rickelton (WK), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Player – Vignesh Puthur

CSK playing 11 (probable): Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C and WK), Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Player – Shivam Dube

MI vs CSK head-to-head in Indian Premier League

Total Matches: 38

MI won: 20

CSK won: 18

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Hooda, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shaik Rasheed, Jamie Overton, Shreyas Gopal, Sam Curran, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Dewald Brevis, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

IPL 2025 match on April 20: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings live toss, MI vs CSK telecast, and Mumbai vs Chennai live streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 20 (Sunday) in IPL 2025?

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will clash in IPL 2025 on April 20 (Sunday).

What is the venue of the Mumbai vs Chennai IPL 2025 match?

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on April 20th.

When will the live toss for the MI vs CSK take place?

The live toss for the MI vs CSK cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on April 20, while the match is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Mumbai vs Chennai IPL 2025 match?

The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s MI vs CSK IPL 2025 match in India?

Jio Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the MI vs CSK match