IPL 2025: MI vs CSK playing 11, MI batters vs CSK bowlers matchups

The much-anticipated "IPL Clasico" is here again, but unlike the dominant eras of the past, both Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are currently facing challenging times in IPL 2025.

MI have managed just three wins from their seven games, placing them seventh on the points table. CSK, on the other hand, are at the bottom with only two victories in as many matches. However, both sides head into this clash on the back of morale-boosting wins.

Chennai finally broke their five-game losing streak with a hard-fought win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow. LSG struggled with the bat, aside from Rishabh Pant, as they labored to a modest total on a sluggish pitch.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 PBKS vs RCB live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today? Mumbai also enjoyed a comfortable win, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Wankhede. Their bowlers did well to stifle SRH’s powerful batting unit, with Will Jacks applying the squeeze in the middle overs.

Hardik Pandya’s captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 7

Wins: 2

Losses: 5

Tied: 0

Win percentage: 28.57

MS Dhoni’s captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 2

Wins: 1

Losses: 1

Tied: 0

Win percentage: 50

MI playing 11 vs CSK:

Aiming for back-to-back wins at home this season, Hardik and co. would be confident of going against Chennai this time. They have an injury to deal with as Karn Sharma will likely be ruled out due to a hand injury.

MI playing 11 (probable): RD Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, SA Yadav, Tilak Varma, WG Jacks, Naman Dhir, HH Pandya (C), Mitchell Santner, JJ Bumrah, Trent Boult, DL Chahar ALSO READ: IPL 2025: MI vs CSK pitch report, highest score, stats at Wankhede Stadium RD Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, SA Yadav, Tilak Varma, WG Jacks, Naman Dhir, HH Pandya (C), Mitchell Santner, JJ Bumrah, Trent Boult, DL Chahar

CSK playing 11 vs MI:

Chennai are still without their regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad as MS Dhoni will lead them out once again against one of their fierce rivals away from home. They would likely be dropping Ashwin again, especially if the surface favours batting side more.

CSK playing 11 (probables): MS Dhoni (C), S Dubey, Shaik Rasheed, RA Tripathi, J Overton, Rachin Ravindra, RA Jadeja, Vijay Shankar, A Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, KK Ahmed

MI squad for IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur

CSK squad for IPL 2025: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Hooda, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shaik Rasheed, Jamie Overton, Shreyas Gopal, Sam Curran, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

