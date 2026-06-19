New coach to massive trade: DC plans multiple changes ahead of IPL 2027

Less than a month since the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Delhi Capitals (DC) are preparing for a major restructuring ahead of the 2027 IPL season, with changes expected both on and off the field.

According to media reports, co-owner JSW will take charge of the men's team's operations for the next two seasons, paving the way for a new coaching set-up and a reshaping of the squad.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is set to take up his first coaching role in the IPL, while former captain Rishabh Pant is closing in on a return to the franchise after two seasons with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Yuvraj set for first IPL coaching stint Yuvraj Singh, famed for his flamboyance with the willow, is expected to join DC as batting coach, marking his first assignment in the cash-rich league since retiring from competitive cricket in 2019. The 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup winner has worked closely with several current India players in recent years, including captain Shubman Gill and T20 batter Abhishek Sharma. Pant had also sought his guidance during a difficult phase of his career. ALSO READ: IND vs AFG 3rd ODI: Dominant India look to complete series sweep in Chennai The change is part of a wider restructuring of the support staff. Sourav Ganguly is set to return as Director of Cricket, while the current group comprising Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, and Munaf Patel is expected to make way as JSW assumes operational control.

Pant homecoming on the cards Pant, who donned the DC jersey from 2016 to 2024, is set for a return after leaving the franchise ahead of the 2025 mega auction. Reports suggest DC have initiated a trade with LSG, with left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav expected to move in the opposite direction. The trade documents are understood to have been submitted to the Board of Control for Cricket in India for approval. Pant's record ₹27-crore contract had initially complicated any potential move, but the wicketkeeper-batter is reportedly willing to accept a reduced deal worth around ₹15 crore to facilitate his return.

Familiar faces reunite Pant played 111 matches for DC and remains the franchise's leading run-scorer with 3,284 runs. He also holds the records for most sixes, most appearances, and the highest individual score for the team. The wicketkeeper-batter captained the side in 43 matches across three seasons before parting ways with the franchise following differences with the previous management. Parth Jindal-led JSW is understood to have backed the move to bring Pant back, while Ganguly, under whom Yuvraj made his international debut, is believed to have played a key role in bringing the former India all-rounder into the support staff.