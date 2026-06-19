IND vs AFG 3rd ODI: Dominant India look to complete series sweep in Chennai

Shubman Gill-led Team India will be looking to complete a clean sweep over Afghanistan in the three-match ODI series when the two sides take the field for the third and final ODI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, June 20.

India have completely dominated Afghanistan on their multi-format tour as they first secured a mammoth innings-and-300-run win in the one-off Test. They then beat the visitors by seven wickets and 170 runs in the first two ODIs to already take an unassailable 2-0 lead heading into the final game of the tour.

Skipper Shubman Gill has led the side from the front with an unbeaten half-century in the first ODI and a brilliant ton in the second ODI. He was supported well by Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul in the batting line-up, who kept India miles ahead of the Afghans.

In bowling, debutants Gurnoor Brar (six wickets), Harsh Dubey (three wickets) and Prince Yadav (two wickets) have led the charge, proving India still have a decent bench strength in the bowling department if needed.

On the other hand, Afghanistan will be hoping to salvage some pride and will leave no stone unturned to deny India a clean sweep. In batting, the burden will once again be on Rahmanullah Gurbaz, while the all-rounder pair of Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan will also need to be at their best if they want to stop India’s momentum.

India seek answers ahead of England tour

With the ODI squad for the England series set to be announced soon, Jaiswal has an opportunity to strengthen his case amid intense competition for places in the top order. The left-hander, who returned to the format in this series, has not made a major contribution so far and would welcome a substantial score in Chennai.

KL Rahul too faces an important challenge as he adjusts to a role lower down the order following the return of Shreyas Iyer and the impressive form of Ishan Kishan. India have also added Harshit Rana to the squad after his rehabilitation, and the pacer could be handed a chance as the team management continues to fine-tune combinations ahead of the England tour.

Afghanistan aim to salvage pride

Afghanistan have endured a forgettable tour, having been comprehensively outplayed by India in both the Test and ODI formats. The visitors have struggled to put together competitive performances with either bat or ball, leaving them staring at a whitewash.

Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi will hope his side can produce a more spirited display in Chennai and end the series on a positive note. Afghanistan will particularly need experienced players such as Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan to step up if they are to challenge an Indian side brimming with confidence.

IND vs AFG 3rd ODI: Playing 11

India playing 11 (probable): Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

Afghanistan playing 11 (probable): Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Mohammad Saleem Safi, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi

IND vs AFG: Head-to-head in ODIs

Matches played: 6

India won: 5

Afghanistan won: 0

Tied: 1

No result: 0

IND vs AFG 3rd ODI: Full squads

India's full squad for the ODI series: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav

Afghanistan's full squad for the ODI series: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Darwish Rasooli, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi

India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI live toss time, telecast and streaming details

When will the India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI be played?

The third ODI between India and Afghanistan will be played on Saturday, June 20.

When will the toss take place for the India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI?

The toss for the third ODI between India and Afghanistan will take place at 1 pm IST.

At what time will the India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI start?

The third ODI between India and Afghanistan will begin at 1.30 pm IST.

Where will the India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI be played?

The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Where will the live telecast of the India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI be available in India?

The live telecast of the India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

Where will the live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI be available in India?

The live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.