'No score safe' in IPL as batters dominate tournament in changing game

Rajat Bhatia, a former player for Delhi and Kolkata Knight Riders, attributed the frenetic pace to a combination of factors including the way the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) prepares grounds and substitutes available through the impact player rule.
“The impact player rule has skewed the game heavily in favour of the batters. Franchises are now coming into a game with the cushion of an extra batter, who is generally a big hitter. This means that no score is safe in this IPL. The second factor is that all venues have BCCI-appointed curators as opposed to local curators. This has essentially taken the inherent home advantage out of the equation. Wickets are much truer, and the ball is coming on to the bat a lot easier, which is why you’re seeing such sensational stroke play. The weather has also played a part in the pitches being more batting friendly,” said Bhatia.
The West Indies bowling attack helped inspire a generation of new bowlers. IPL’s impact on future bowlers remains to be seen.
