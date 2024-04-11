Top five highest successful run-chases at Wankhede in Indian Premier League

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is known for its high-scoring matches and it has produced one of the biggest humdingers of chases in the Indian Premier League history.

Here are the top five highest successful chases achieved at the home ground of the Mumbai Indians in IPL history.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The highest successful run chase in the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium has come courtesy of the home side Mumbai Indians who chased down 213 against the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023. This was the same game in which Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a century but ended up on the losing side.

In IPL 2023, Mumbai were on a run-chasing spree as they had chased down three total of 200 or more at their home. The second highest one was against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Chasing 201 to win, Cameron Green smashed a 47-ball 100 to take the home side to victory.

Check IPL 2024 Points Table here



200- Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2023

Suryakumar Yadav played an important role in all the Mumbai 200 or above chases in IPL 2023. Against the RCB, the blue and gold brigade got over the line when they reached the target of 200 with 21 balls to spare. Surya smashed a 35-ball 83 in that game.

198- Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2019

Before IPL 2023, not a single 200 or above successful chase was possible at the Wankhede as the highest successful chase record was 198 by the hosts MI against the Punjab Kings. In this game, Kieron Pollard hit a 31-ball 83 to nullify a brilliant century by KL Rahul.

197- Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2024

the fifth highest succesful run chase at Wankhede in IPL's history came in IPL 2024 when hoists Mumbai chased down the raget of 197 in only 15.3 overs, winning against the RCB by seven wickets and with 27 balls toi spare. Once again, Surya stareed witha 17-ball fifty.