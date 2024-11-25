PBKS full squad for IPL 2025: Players' list and their salary after auction

The Punjab Kings have made waves in the IPL 2025 mega auction with a balanced squad featuring experienced campaigners and promising young talents. By retaining two core players and investing heavily in key signings during the auction, PBKS looks set to field a formidable team this season. Here’s a detailed look at their squad, key acquisitions, and what to expect.
|Punjab Kings full squad and player salaries in IPL 2025 auction
|Sr. No.
|Player
|Base Price
|Winning Bid
|Capped/Uncapped
|1
|Shreyas Iyer
|Rs 2 crore
|Rs 26.75crore
|Capped
|2
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|Rs 2 crore
|Rs 18 crore
|Capped
|3
|Arshdeep Singh
|Rs 2 crore
|Rs 18 crore
|Capped
|4
|Marcus Stoinis
|Rs 2 crore
|Rs 11crore
|Capped
|5
|Nehal Wadhera
|Rs 30 lakh
|Rs 4.20 crore
|Uncapped
|6
|Glenn Maxwell
|Rs 2 crore
|Rs 4.20
|Capped
|7
|Vyshak Vijaykumar
|Rs 30 lakh
|Rs 1.8 crore
|Uncapped
|8
|Yash Thakur
|Rs 30 lakh
|Rs 1.6 crore
|Uncapped
|9
|Harpreet Brar
|Rs 30 lakh
|Rs 1.5 crore
|Uncapped
|10
|Vishnu Vinod
|Rs 30 lakh
|Rs 95 lakh
|Uncapped
|11
|Marco Jansen
|Rs 1.25 Crore
|Rs 7 Crore
|Capped
|12
|Lockie Ferguson
|Rs 2 Crore
|Rs 2 Crore
|Capped
|13
|Josh Inglis
|Rs 2 Crore
|Rs 2.20 Crore
|Capped
|14
|Xavier Bartlett
|Rs 75 lakhs
|Rs 80 lakhs
|Capped
|15
|Kuldeep Sen
|Rs 75 lakhs
|Rs 80 lakhs
|Capped
|16
|Pyla Avinash
|Rs 30 lakhs
|Rs 30 lakhs
|Uncapped
|17
|Suryansh Shedge
|Rs 30 lakhs
|Rs 30 lakhs
|Uncapped
|18
|Musheer Khan
|Rs 30 lakhs
|Rs 30 lakhs
|Uncapped
|19
|Harnoor Pannu
|Rs 30 lakhs
|Rs 30 lakhs
|Uncapped
|20
|Aaron Hardie
|Rs 1.25 Crore
|Rs 1.25 Crore
|Capped
|21
|Priyansh Arya
|Rs 30 lakhs
|Rs 3.80 Crore
|Uncapped
|22
|Azmatullah Omarzai
|Rs 1.50 Crore
|Rs 2.40 Crore
|Capped
Punjab Kings list of retained players for IPL 2025
|Punjab Kings retained players list
|Category
|Player name and IPL salary in rupees
|Retention 1
|Shashank Singh (5.5 cr)
|Retention 2
|Prabhsimran Singh (4 cr)
Squad Outlook: A Blend of Experience and Emerging Talent
The Punjab Kings have successfully put together a well-rounded squad for IPL 2025, blending international stars with uncapped Indian players. With big names like Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Marcus Stoinis joining the team, PBKS has added depth and firepower to their roster. The focus on young talent such as Nehal Wadhera and Priyansh Arya also indicates a long-term vision for the franchise. The team appears balanced across batting and bowling departments, with specialists for all formats of play.
Punjab Kings have assembled a dynamic squad for IPL 2025, combining experienced players with rising stars. With strategic investments in key players like Shreyas Iyer and Yuzvendra Chahal, alongside a promising crop of uncapped talents, PBKS looks well-prepared to challenge for the title this season. Fans will be eager to see how this exciting line-up performs on the field.