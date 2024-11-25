PBKS full squad for IPL 2025: Players' list and their salary after auction

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Check PBKS' full players' list, players' salary, most costliest player, list of retained players ahead of IPL 2025 here

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 10:03 PM IST
The Punjab Kings have made waves in the IPL 2025 mega auction with a balanced squad featuring experienced campaigners and promising young talents. By retaining two core players and investing heavily in key signings during the auction, PBKS looks set to field a formidable team this season. Here’s a detailed look at their squad, key acquisitions, and what to expect. 
Punjab Kings full squad and player salaries in IPL 2025 auction
Sr. No. Player Base Price Winning Bid Capped/Uncapped
1 Shreyas Iyer Rs 2 crore Rs 26.75crore Capped
2 Yuzvendra Chahal Rs 2 crore Rs 18 crore Capped
3 Arshdeep Singh Rs 2 crore Rs 18 crore Capped
4 Marcus Stoinis Rs 2 crore Rs 11crore Capped
5 Nehal Wadhera Rs 30 lakh Rs 4.20 crore Uncapped
6 Glenn Maxwell Rs 2 crore Rs 4.20 Capped
7 Vyshak Vijaykumar Rs 30 lakh Rs 1.8 crore Uncapped
8 Yash Thakur Rs 30 lakh Rs 1.6 crore Uncapped
9 Harpreet Brar Rs 30 lakh Rs 1.5 crore Uncapped
10 Vishnu Vinod Rs 30 lakh Rs 95 lakh Uncapped
11 Marco Jansen Rs 1.25 Crore Rs 7 Crore Capped
12 Lockie Ferguson Rs 2 Crore Rs 2 Crore Capped
13 Josh Inglis Rs 2 Crore Rs 2.20 Crore Capped
14 Xavier Bartlett Rs 75 lakhs Rs 80 lakhs Capped
15 Kuldeep Sen Rs 75 lakhs Rs 80 lakhs Capped
16 Pyla Avinash Rs 30 lakhs Rs 30 lakhs Uncapped
17 Suryansh Shedge Rs 30 lakhs Rs 30 lakhs Uncapped
18 Musheer Khan Rs 30 lakhs Rs 30 lakhs Uncapped
19 Harnoor Pannu Rs 30 lakhs Rs 30 lakhs Uncapped
20 Aaron Hardie Rs 1.25 Crore Rs 1.25 Crore Capped
21 Priyansh Arya Rs 30 lakhs Rs 3.80 Crore Uncapped
22 Azmatullah Omarzai Rs 1.50 Crore Rs 2.40 Crore Capped
  Punjab Kings list of retained players for IPL 2025 
Punjab Kings retained players list
Category Player name and IPL salary in rupees
Retention 1 Shashank Singh (5.5 cr)
Retention 2 Prabhsimran Singh (4 cr)
 
Squad Outlook: A Blend of Experience and Emerging Talent 
The Punjab Kings have successfully put together a well-rounded squad for IPL 2025, blending international stars with uncapped Indian players. With big names like Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Marcus Stoinis joining the team, PBKS has added depth and firepower to their roster. The focus on young talent such as Nehal Wadhera and Priyansh Arya also indicates a long-term vision for the franchise. The team appears balanced across batting and bowling departments, with specialists for all formats of play.
 
Punjab Kings have assembled a dynamic squad for IPL 2025, combining experienced players with rising stars. With strategic investments in key players like Shreyas Iyer and Yuzvendra Chahal, alongside a promising crop of uncapped talents, PBKS looks well-prepared to challenge for the title this season. Fans will be eager to see how this exciting line-up performs on the field.
First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 10:03 PM IST

