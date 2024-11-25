PBKS full squad for IPL 2025: Players' list and their salary after auction

Punjab Kings full squad and player salaries in IPL 2025 auction Sr. No. Player Base Price Winning Bid Capped/Uncapped 1 Shreyas Iyer Rs 2 crore Rs 26.75crore Capped 2 Yuzvendra Chahal Rs 2 crore Rs 18 crore Capped 3 Arshdeep Singh Rs 2 crore Rs 18 crore Capped 4 Marcus Stoinis Rs 2 crore Rs 11crore Capped 5 Nehal Wadhera Rs 30 lakh Rs 4.20 crore Uncapped 6 Glenn Maxwell Rs 2 crore Rs 4.20 Capped 7 Vyshak Vijaykumar Rs 30 lakh Rs 1.8 crore Uncapped 8 Yash Thakur Rs 30 lakh Rs 1.6 crore Uncapped 9 Harpreet Brar Rs 30 lakh Rs 1.5 crore Uncapped 10 Vishnu Vinod Rs 30 lakh Rs 95 lakh Uncapped 11 Marco Jansen Rs 1.25 Crore Rs 7 Crore Capped 12 Lockie Ferguson Rs 2 Crore Rs 2 Crore Capped 13 Josh Inglis Rs 2 Crore Rs 2.20 Crore Capped 14 Xavier Bartlett Rs 75 lakhs Rs 80 lakhs Capped 15 Kuldeep Sen Rs 75 lakhs Rs 80 lakhs Capped 16 Pyla Avinash Rs 30 lakhs Rs 30 lakhs Uncapped 17 Suryansh Shedge Rs 30 lakhs Rs 30 lakhs Uncapped 18 Musheer Khan Rs 30 lakhs Rs 30 lakhs Uncapped 19 Harnoor Pannu Rs 30 lakhs Rs 30 lakhs Uncapped 20 Aaron Hardie Rs 1.25 Crore Rs 1.25 Crore Capped 21 Priyansh Arya Rs 30 lakhs Rs 3.80 Crore Uncapped 22 Azmatullah Omarzai Rs 1.50 Crore Rs 2.40 Crore Capped The Punjab Kings have made waves in the IPL 2025 mega auction with a balanced squad featuring experienced campaigners and promising young talents. By retaining two core players and investing heavily in key signings during the auction, PBKS looks set to field a formidable team this season. Here’s a detailed look at their squad, key acquisitions, and what to expect.

Punjab Kings list of retained players for IPL 2025 Punjab Kings retained players list Category Player name and IPL salary in rupees Retention 1 Shashank Singh (5.5 cr) Retention 2 Prabhsimran Singh (4 cr)

Squad Outlook: A Blend of Experience and Emerging Talent

The Punjab Kings have successfully put together a well-rounded squad for IPL 2025, blending international stars with uncapped Indian players. With big names like Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Marcus Stoinis joining the team, PBKS has added depth and firepower to their roster. The focus on young talent such as Nehal Wadhera and Priyansh Arya also indicates a long-term vision for the franchise. The team appears balanced across batting and bowling departments, with specialists for all formats of play.

