PBKS vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Punjab wins the toss, opt to field first

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 7:13 PM IST
Pbks vs MI qualifier 2 live score: Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) reignite their rivalry as they face off in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2025 tonight, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and decided to bowl first against MI.
 
The two teams recently clashed in a crucial league stage encounter on May 26. With a top-two finish at stake, PBKS came out on top in that match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, successfully chasing a 185-run target and winning by three wickets.
 
PBKS enjoyed a strong run in the league phase, registering nine victories from 14 matches and securing the top spot on the points table. Their momentum, however, came to a halt in Qualifier 1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Mullanpur. PBKS suffered a batting collapse and were bundled out for just 101 runs in 14.1 overs. RCB made light work of the chase, reaching the target in 10 overs with eight wickets in hand.
 
On the other side, Mumbai Indians finished fourth on the league table, having won eight and lost six matches. They faced Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator and delivered a dominant performance. Skipper Hardik Pandya chose to bat first — a decision that paid off handsomely. Mumbai piled up a formidable 228/5, led by Rohit Sharma’s explosive 81 off 50 balls. In response, Gujarat Titans managed 208/6, falling short by 20 runs.
 
With a spot in the final on the line, both PBKS and MI will be eager to deliver their best and book a date with RCB in the title clash. 
 
IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: PBKS vs MI Playing 11
 
PBKS Playing 11 (probables): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh.
 
Impact Player: Vijaykumar Vyshak
 
MI Playing 11 (probables): Johny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma, Charith Asalanka, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (captain), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
 
Impact Player: Karn Sharma
 
PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 LIVE Toss:
 
The coin toss between Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer and Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya will take place at 7:00 PM IST today (June 1). 
 
PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 LIVE Telecast:
 
The live telecast of the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 will be available on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will provide live English commentary.
 
PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator LIVE Streaming:
 
Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India. 
 
Stay tuned for live updates of the PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 from Ahmedabad

7:13 PM

IPL 2025 | PBKS vs MI LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Playing 11 for both sides!

Punjab Kings Playing 11: Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
 
Mumbai Indians Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley

7:01 PM

IPL 2025 | PBKS vs MI LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Shreyas Iyer wins the toss!

Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and decided to bowl first against MI on the night.

6:47 PM

IPL 2025 | PBKS vs MI LIVE UPDATES: Chahal to be back for PBKS tonight?

Yuzvendra Chahal is expected to be back from his injury spell that kept him out for almost two weeks now. It will be interesting to see what other changes come tonight for both the sides.

6:39 PM

IPL 2025 | PBKS vs MI LIVE UPDATES: MI looking dangerous!

Mumbai are looking dangerous at the moment and have already knocked out Gujarat Titans from the playoffs. Be it their batting or bowling contingent, both sides are firing on all cylinders and have picked up pace at the right time.

6:26 PM

IPL 2025 | PBKS vs MI LIVE UPDATES: Punjab's 2nd chance at a spot in the final!

Having lost to RCB in Qualifier 1 this season, it is a 2nd chance for Shreyas Iyer and his men for a spot in the IPL 2025 final as they take on a side that have been at the winning side of the tournament on 5 occassions.

6:19 PM

IPL 2025 | PBKS vs MI LIVE UPDATES: High stakes clash in Ahmedabad!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 encounter between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Winners of tonight's clash gets a final date with RCB on June 3 at the same venue with the IPL 2025 trophy up for grabs. Action to begin at 7:30 PM IST.
First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

