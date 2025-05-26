PBKS vs MI LIVE score: Punjab Kings are set to face Mumbai Indians in Match 69 of IPL 2025, scheduled to be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. With both teams vying for a top-two finish, this clash could prove decisive in shaping the final standings.

Punjab Kings are currently placed second on the points table, having secured eight wins and suffered four defeats in their 13 outings. They come into this encounter after a six-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals and will be eager to bounce back, particularly with a stronger showing from their bowling unit.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, occupy fourth place with an identical win-loss record of 8-5 from their 13 matches. They head into this game on the back of a victory over the Delhi Capitals and will be looking to carry that momentum forward.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: PBKS vs MI pitch report, highest score, Jaipur stadium stats With both teams fighting for playoff positioning, this matchup is expected to be a tightly contested battle.

IPL 2025: PBKS vs MI Playing 11

PBKS playing 11 (probables): Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh

MI Playing 11 (probables): Ryan Rickelton (w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 LIVE TOSS:

The coin toss between Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer and Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya will take place at 7:00 PM IST today (May 26).

PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 LIVE Telecast:

The live telecast for the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL match will be available on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will provide live English commentary.

PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming:

The live streaming for the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Check all live updates of PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match from Jaipur here.