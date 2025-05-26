PBKS vs MI LIVE SCORE IPL 2025: Battle for qualifier 1 in Jaipur, Toss at 7 PM IST
With both teams fighting for playoff positioning, this matchup is expected to be a tightly contested battle.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
PBKS vs MI LIVE score: Punjab Kings are set to face Mumbai Indians in Match 69 of IPL 2025, scheduled to be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. With both teams vying for a top-two finish, this clash could prove decisive in shaping the final standings.
Punjab Kings are currently placed second on the points table, having secured eight wins and suffered four defeats in their 13 outings. They come into this encounter after a six-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals and will be eager to bounce back, particularly with a stronger showing from their bowling unit.
Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, occupy fourth place with an identical win-loss record of 8-5 from their 13 matches. They head into this game on the back of a victory over the Delhi Capitals and will be looking to carry that momentum forward.
IPL 2025: PBKS vs MI Playing 11
PBKS playing 11 (probables): Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh
MI Playing 11 (probables): Ryan Rickelton (w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 LIVE TOSS:
The coin toss between Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer and Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya will take place at 7:00 PM IST today (May 26).
PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 LIVE Telecast:
The live telecast for the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL match will be available on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will provide live English commentary.
PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming:
The live streaming for the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Check all live updates of PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match from Jaipur here.
6:46 PM
PBKS vs MI LIVE UPDATES: Toss to take place soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss in Jaipur as the action gets closer and closer on the night.
6:36 PM
PBKS vs MI LIVE UPDATES: What's at stake?
The winner of tonight's clash will be playing the Qualifier 1 and the loser will play the Eliminator clash and will have to win 2 out of 2 in order to make the final this year.
6:29 PM
PBKS vs MI LIVE UPDATES: Punjab looking to take advantage of new 'home' venue!
Traditionally known for its slow pitches and low-scoring games, the venue has seen a shift this season, with teams batting first averaging scores above 200. Punjab Kings have quickly adapted to these changing conditions, showcasing their depth and firepower by crossing the 200-run mark in their last two matches at this ground. Despite a recent defeat to Delhi Capitals just under two days ago, the team appears to be well-adjusted to the pitch demands and will be confident heading into the crucial upcoming encounter.
6:18 PM
PBKS vs MI LIVE UPDATES: Must win tie in Jaipur!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The tie is of utmost importance for both sides as a win would take the side to the Qualifier 1 clash and give them a chance to book a final berth this season. Action to begin at 7:30 PM IST.
First Published: May 26 2025 | 6:15 PM IST