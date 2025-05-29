Home / Cricket / IPL / News / PBKS vs RCB LIVE SCORE IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: RCB on fire as PBKS lose three early
IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 LIVE Updates: Both PBKS and MI will be looking to take their maiden title hunt to the final with a win today

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 7:57 PM IST
7:57 PM

PBKS vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: 7 runs from the over!

Over Summary: NB 4 0 0 1 0 1; PBKS 38/3 after 5 overs; Josh Inglis 4 (6), Nehal Wadhera 6 (7)
 
Yash Dayal comes back into the attack

Ball 6- Josh keeps the strike with a single
 
Ball 5- Dot ball
 
Ball 4- Nehal takes a single to mid on
 
Ball 3- Nehal plays the ball to covers for no run
 
Ball 2- Dot ball
 
Ball 1- Nehal takes full advantage of free and collects four runs to long on

Ball 1- No ball

7:53 PM

PBKS vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Hazlewood strikes

Over Summary: 1 0 2 W 0 1; PBKS 31/3 after 4 overs; Josh Inglis 3 (4), Nehal Wadhera 1 (2)
 
Josh Hazlewood, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack

Ball 6- Nehal takes a single
 
Ball 5- Dot ball
 
Ball 4- WICKET. My, My PBKS is falling like pack of cards at the moment. Skipper Iyer is gone on just 2
 
Ball 3- Iyer is off the mark with two runs 
 
Ball 2- Iyer is beaten by swing. This is a dream start for RCB.
 
Ball 1- Josh takes a single to long leg

7:46 PM

PBKS vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Bhuvi gets big wicket of Prabhsimran Singh

Over Summary: 0 1 4 4 0 W; PBKS 27/2 after 3 overs; Josh Inglis 2 (3),
 
Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues the attack

Ball 6- WICKET. Bhuvi and his wing has struck again as PBKS now lose thier second opener.
 
Ball 5- Dot ball
 
Ball 4- Singh comes down the ground and now collects four more to long on
 
Ball 3- Singh is bringing the fight to RCB. Four runs to covers
 
Ball 2- Inglis takes a single to backward point
 
Ball 1- Inglish plays the ball to mid on for no run

7:41 PM

PBKS vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Yash Dayal gets big wicket of Priyansh Arya

Over Summary: 1 W 1 2 0 6; PBKS 18/1 after 2 overs; Josh Inglis 1 (1), Prabhsimran Singh 10 (6)
 
Yash Dayal, left-arm fast medium, comes into the attack

Ball 6- Singh pulls the ball over fine leg for a six
 
Ball 5- Play and a miss for Singh
 
Ball 4- Singh takes two runs to backward point
 
Ball 3- Josh is off the mark straight away with a single
 
Ball 2- WICKET. Big breakthrough through for RCB as in-form Arya departs on 7.
 
Ball 1- Singh takes a single to third man

7:35 PM

PBKS vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: First over done

Over Summary: 2 0 4 1 0 1; PBKS 8/0 after 1 over; Priyansh Arya 7 (4), Prabhsimran Singh 1 (2)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to open the attack for RCB
 
Ball 6- Singh keeps the strike with a single
 
Ball 5- Play and a miss for Singh
 
Ball 4- Arya takes a single to backward square leg
 
Ball 3- Arya plays the ball to dep backward point for four runs
 
Ball 2- Dot ball
 
Ball 1- Arya punches the ball to mid wicket for two runs 

7:29 PM

PBKS vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Match underway

The qualifier 1 match of IPL 2025 between PBKS and RCB is now underway.

7:17 PM

PBKS vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Skippers' take

Rajat Patidar (RCB stand-in skipper) won the toss and opted to bowl first, citing a hard pitch with good grass cover, ideal for early bowling impact. He praised the team's effort in their last game, especially highlighting Jitesh, Salt, and Kohli. RCB made one change — Hazlewood replaced Thushara.
 
Shreyas Iyer (PBKS captain) said he would have bowled first too but is confident as teams batting first have historically done well at this venue. He lauded the crowd for their energy and credited his openers for their fearless approach. PBKS made one change as Azmatullah came in for Marco Jansen.

7:13 PM

PBKS vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: RCB playing 11

RCB Playing 11: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma 
Impact sub:  Mayank Agarawal, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh

7:09 PM

PBKS vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: PBKS playing 11

PBKS Playing 11: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kyle Jamieson 
Impact sub: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Musheer Khan, Xavier Bartlett

7:03 PM

PBKS vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: RCB win the toss

RCB win the toss and opts to bowl first. 

7:01 PM

PBKS vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Toss underway

Skippers of both PBKS and RCB are out on the ground as the toss for the match is now underway.

6:54 PM

PBKS vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: High stake game

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru face off in a high-stakes Qualifier 1, with a direct spot in the IPL 2025 final on the line. Both teams are chasing their maiden IPL title, and a win here would provide a crucial break before next Tuesday’s final. PBKS return to their home venue in Mullanpur after over 40 days, having won two and lost two matches here earlier this season. The stage is set for a potentially historic moment for either franchise.

6:45 PM

PBKS vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Toss timing

The toss for the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match between PBKS and RCB is set to take place at 7 PM IST, that is 15 minutes from now.

6:35 PM

PBKS vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: RCB playing 11 (Probable)

RCB Playing 11 (probables): Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone / Tim Seifert / Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (c & wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood / Nuwan Thushara. 
Impact sub: Suyash Sharma

6:25 PM

PBKS vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: PBKS playing 11 (Probable)

 
PBKS Playing 11 (probables): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh.
 
Impact sub: Vyshak Vijaykumar / Yuzvendra Chahal
First Published: May 29 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

