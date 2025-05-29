PBKS vs RCB LIVE SCORE IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Spot in final on the line; toss at 7 pm IST
IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 LIVE Updates: Both PBKS and MI will be looking to take their maiden title hunt to the final with a win today
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
PBKS vs RCB LIVE SCORE: Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 at Mullanpur Stadium on Thursday, May 29. Both sides are chasing their first-ever IPL title, and a win here secures a direct spot in the final in Ahmedabad on June 3. PBKS have been powered by their uncapped opening duo of Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, with Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera and Marcus Stoinis anchoring the middle order. RCB, meanwhile, rely on the in-form pairing of Virat Kohli and Phil Salt at the top, while Tim David and Jitesh Sharma finish the innings. However, captain Rajat Patidar’s dip in form remains a concern. With solid bowling units and power-packed line-ups on both sides, the clash promises a competitive battle for a spot in the grand finale.
IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: PBKS vs RCB Playing 11
PBKS Playing 11 (probables): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh.
Impact sub: Vyshak Vijaykumar / Yuzvendra Chahal
RCB Playing 11 (probables): Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone / Tim Seifert / Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (c & wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood / Nuwan Thushara.
Impact sub: Suyash Sharma
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 LIVE Toss:
The coin toss between Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer and Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar will take place at 7:00 pm IST today (May 29).
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 LIVE Telecast:
The live telecast of the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 will be available on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will provide live English commentary.
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 LIVE Streaming:
Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Stay tuned for live updates of the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 from Mullanpur.
6:25 PM
PBKS vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: PBKS playing 11 (Probable)
6:15 PM
PBKS vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live coverage of Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025, coming to you from Mullanpur, Chandigarh! It's a high-stakes showdown as Punjab Kings (PBKS) face off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for a direct spot in the IPL 2025 final.
The winner of today’s clash will book their ticket straight to the grand finale in June, while the losing side will get another opportunity in Qualifier 2, where they'll meet the winner of the Eliminator between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI).. But who will win today? Stay tuned find out.
First Published: May 29 2025 | 6:15 PM IST