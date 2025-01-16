RCB sign Charlie Dean to replace Sophie Molineux ahead of WPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have announced the signing of English offspinner Charlie Dean as a replacement for the injured Sophie Molineux for the upcoming season of the Women's Premier League (WPL). This move was confirmed on Thursday, January 16.

Molineux, who was a key player for the franchise in the 2024 season, has unfortunately been sidelined due to a knee injury. The Australian all-rounder made significant contributions last year, particularly in franchise cricket. She took 12 wickets in 10 matches during WPL 2024, finishing as the third-highest wicket-taker of the tournament. In addition to her bowling prowess, Molineux led the Melbourne Renegades to victory in the Women's Big Bash League, where she claimed 16 wickets in just seven matches, showcasing her leadership and all-round abilities.

In place of Molineux, Dean brings a wealth of experience to the Royal Challengers. The 26-year-old offspinner has represented England in 36 T20 internationals, picking up 46 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 6.91. Her exceptional performance in domestic competitions further solidifies her credentials. Dean was a key figure in the London Spirit’s victory in the Women’s Hundred last year, where she claimed seven wickets in 10 matches. Most recently, she was named the Player of the Series in the ODI series against South Africa, where she took seven wickets across three matches.

With Molineux’s unfortunate injury, Dean’s addition to the Royal Challengers squad is a significant boost. Her experience and proven track record will play a vital role in bolstering the team’s bowling lineup, providing them with a reliable spinner to help secure victory in the upcoming season of the WPL.