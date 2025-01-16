Business Standard

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Day 4: India's match schedule and live streaming

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Day 4: India's match schedule and live streaming

The men's team is set to face Bhutan in their Group A fixture, while the women's team will take on Malaysia.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

India has secured its spot in the quarter-finals of the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025, with both the men's and women's teams winning their respective matches on Day 3. Both teams look good in the initial stages of the tournament, eventually guaranteeing them a spot in the next stage of the tournament as well.
 
On Day 4, India will continue their group-stage campaign. The men's team is set to face Bhutan in their Group A fixture, while the women's team will take on Malaysia. With a strong support base from home fans who have turned out in large numbers over the first three days, both Indian teams are eager to build on their momentum and deliver exciting performances. The ongoing tournament has already captured the attention of the crowd, and Day 4 promises even more thrilling action as India aims to extend its unbeaten run.  ALSO READ: Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Jan 16: Full schedule, results and live streaming
 
 
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: India’s squads
 
India men’s squad: Pratik Waikar (c), Prabani Sabar, Mehul, Sachin Bhargo, Suyash Gargate, Ramji Kashyap, Siva Pothir Reddy, Aditya Ganpule, Gowtham M.K., Nikhil B, Akash Kumar, Subramani V., Suman Barman, Aniket Pote, S. Rokeson Singh
 
India women’s squad: Priyanka Ingle (c), Ashwini Shinde, Reshma Rathore, Bhilar Devjibhai, Nirmala Bhati, Neeta Devi, Chaithra R, Subhashree Sing, Magai Majhi, Anshu Kumari, Vaishnavi Bajrang, Nasreen Shaikh, Meenu, Monika, Nazia Bibi

Kho Kho World Cup 2025, India's matches: Live timing, streaming and telecast details
 
What will be the venue of India's matches in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 on January 16?
 
India's matches in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 on January 16 will be played at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.
 
When will India's play their next match in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 begin?
 
India’s men’s team will take on Bhutan at 8:15 p.m. IST, while India’s women’s team will face Iran at 7 p.m. IST on January 16.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of India's matches in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 on January 16 in India?
 
The live telecast of India's matches in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 on January 16 will be available on Star Sports Network and DD Sports in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of India's matches in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 on January 16 in India?
 
The live streaming of India's matches in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 on January 16 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

