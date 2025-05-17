RCB vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Drizzle in Bengaluru; 5-over game cutoff time is 10:56 PM

Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 58 of the Indian Premier League 2025, scheduled for tonight, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. This fixture marks the league’s return after a nine-day pause due to rising cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. The toss has been delayed due to heavy rain in Bengaluru at the moment as the players and fans still wait with their umberellas up on th enight waiting for the rain to persist.

RCB are in strong form this season, having secured eight victories and suffered just three losses in their 11 outings so far. A win in this clash would see them become the first team to officially qualify for the playoffs. In contrast, KKR find themselves in a must-win situation to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. The defending champions have won five matches, lost six, and had one game abandoned.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 today's match: RCB vs KKR playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups In the season opener between these two teams at Eden Gardens, RCB emerged victorious. Krunal Pandya played a key role with the ball, claiming three wickets and restricting KKR to 174/8. RCB chased down the target with ease, thanks to impressive half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Phil Salt, wrapping up the win in just 16.2 overs with seven wickets in hand.

IPL 2025: RCB vs KKR playing 11:

RCB playing 11 (probables): Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar (C), Mayank Agarwal, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal.

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

KKR playing 11 (probables): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakravarthy

Impact Player: Manish Pandey

RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 LIVE toss:

The coin toss between Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar and Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane will take place at 7:00 PM IST today.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 LIVE telecast:

The live telecast for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match will be available on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will provide live English commentary.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 LIVE streaming:

The live streaming for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

