RCB vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Drizzle in Bengaluru; 5-over game cutoff time is 10:56 PM

Shashwat Nishant
Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 8:06 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 58 of the Indian Premier League 2025, scheduled for tonight, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. This fixture marks the league’s return after a nine-day pause due to rising cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.  The toss has been delayed due to heavy rain in Bengaluru at the moment as the players and fans still wait with their umberellas up on th enight waiting for the rain to persist.
 
RCB are in strong form this season, having secured eight victories and suffered just three losses in their 11 outings so far. A win in this clash would see them become the first team to officially qualify for the playoffs. In contrast, KKR find themselves in a must-win situation to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. The defending champions have won five matches, lost six, and had one game abandoned.
 
In the season opener between these two teams at Eden Gardens, RCB emerged victorious. Krunal Pandya played a key role with the ball, claiming three wickets and restricting KKR to 174/8. RCB chased down the target with ease, thanks to impressive half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Phil Salt, wrapping up the win in just 16.2 overs with seven wickets in hand. 
 
IPL 2025: RCB vs KKR playing 11:
 
RCB playing 11 (probables): Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar (C), Mayank Agarwal, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal.
 
Impact Player: Suyash Sharma
 
KKR playing 11 (probables): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakravarthy
 
Impact Player: Manish Pandey
 
RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 LIVE toss:
 
The coin toss between Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar and Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane will take place at 7:00 PM IST today.
 
RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 LIVE telecast:
 
The live telecast for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match will be available on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will provide live English commentary.
 
RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 LIVE streaming:
 
The live streaming for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India. 
 
Check all live updates of the RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match from Bengaluru here

7:49 PM

IPL 2025 | RCB vs KKR LIVE WEATHER UPDATES: What is the cut-off time for 5 overs match?

The cut-off time for a 5-over match on the night is 10:56 PM IST. A lot of time left for the match to take place in Bengaluru.

7:38 PM

IPL 2025 | RCB vs KKR LIVE WEATHER UPDATES: Rain remains persistent!

The rain has slightly increased in intensity now as the visuals show fans with their umberellas on and waiting patiently for the showers to go away in order to watch their heroes take the field quickly. Still a lof of time for the overs to start reducing at the moment.

7:31 PM

IPL 2025 | RCB vs KKR LIVE UPDATES: Virat Kohli stats on show!

The display at the stadium is showing RCB star batter Virat Kohli's stellar Test career stats to the fans after the Indian talisman announced his retirement from Test career recently.

7:25 PM

IPL 2025 | RCB vs KKR LIVE WEATHER UPDATES: Visuals not pleasing!

The visuals show lots of puddles forming on the ground at the moment as it is still raining at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Players still in their dressing room as they hope that the rain stops as soon as possible so that the super soppers and the ground staff can begin their work to start the game.

7:14 PM

IPL 2025 | RCB vs KKR LIVE UPDATES: KKR's big hitter excited to be back!

Andre Russell ahead of the clash: It’s a very good feeling to be a part of this amazing tournament and quick turnaround for us after a week or so, we are here, excited to play some games. (On the break before the restart) It breaks our momentum but we are professionals and we are used to travelling from one country to another and we are used to play the next day so mentally I know how to switch on and to switch off for the last couple of days, it helps us mentally and it helps me as an individual to reflect and take a break. But, the moment I came to practice two days ago and start hitting and making sure the body is up and running again, it has to do with a strong mindset. It’s easy when you have the mindset, you might be coming off two losses, we are made for this, we look towards the future and think about the next game coming up. We have the mindset to be on the par when the team needs us, we as a team are up for the challenge. A few games before the break, I find my mojo and I have been getting opportunities to bat a bit earlier and once I bat earlier, with the batters behind coming me, I know I can be dangerous. Yesterday in practice, I hit the ball very well, I hit two out of the park. There might be some rain around but we are prepared to play our best cricket, we definitely need these two points tonight and hopefully, we will come out with a win tonight.

7:04 PM

IPL 2025 | RCB vs KKR LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Toss delayed due to rain!

The toss has been delayed due to rain in Bengaluru as the rain gods aren't doing any favour to the players and the fans at the moment. With Chinnaswamy's drainage system giving hopes for a game tonight, it will be interesting to see when exactly the rain stops.

6:52 PM

IPL 2025 | RCB vs KKR LIVE WEATHER UPDATES: Rain intensity decreases!

The intensity of the rain has reduced a bit in Bengaluru as the fans' wait continues for the rain to stop after which the superb drainage system at te ground would help in the quick resumption of proceedings.

6:37 PM

IPL 2025 | RCB vs KKR LIVE UPDATES: Rain coming down heavily!

Rain has already started to pour down at the Chinnaswamy Stadium as the visuals show fans taking cover with the toss expected to be delayed on the night.

6:32 PM

IPL 2025 | RCB vs KKR LIVE UPDATES: Will rain play spoilsport in Bengaluru?

With the match in Bengaluru, the fans would be vary of the weather as there is a rain prediction on the night which could see a lengthy delay in the cricket match.

6:22 PM

IPL 2025 | RCB vs KKR LIVE UPDATES: IPL action resumes!

After a small break in the proceedings, the IPL 2025 is back in action tonight as RCb take on KKR at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Toss to take place at 7 PM IST.
First Published: May 17 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

