SRH vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss to take place at 7 PM today

In today's first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host Gujarat Titans (GT) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Sunriers will qualify for the playoffs if they win today's match.

Pat Cummins-led side will also want to challenge for the top two spots, which is a possibility considering they have one more game after this match and a healthy net run rate of +0.406.

SRH have 14 points from 12 matches and can reach a maximum of 18 points, which may be enough to ensure a top-two finish if other results go their way. Check IPL 2024 points table here

Not only are the Sunrisers players well-rested ahead of the clash against GT as they got a week off, their morale will also be sky high after notching yet another record-breaking win against Lucknow Super Giants on May 8.

IPL 2024: SRH vs GT Playing 11 prediction

SRH Playing 11 probables: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.

[Impact sub: T Natarajan].

GT Playing 11 probables: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi.

[Impact sub: Sandeep Warrier].

SRH vs GT LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Sunrisers' captain Pat Cummins and Titans' skipper Shubman Gill will take place at 7 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of SRH vs GT match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. SRH vs GT live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages. Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule, match timings (IST)

IPL 2024, SRH vs GT Live streaming

SRH vs GT live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

Check the SRH vs GT IPL 2024 live score and match updates here