2nd T20: Bangladesh vs Netherlands Playing 11, live streaming, scorecard

Bangladesh will aim to wrap up the three-match T20I series when they face the Netherlands in the second encounter at Sylhet on September 1 (Monday). The hosts, buoyed by a comprehensive win in the opener, are seeking to continue a strong run of form that has seen them dominate the Dutch in this format for over a decade.

ALSO READ: T20 Tri-series: UAE vs Afghanistan Playing 11, timing, live streaming The last time Bangladesh lost a T20I to the Netherlands was in 2012, and the team under Litton Das will be eager to ensure that streak remains unbroken. For the visitors, however, the game represents an opportunity to script a rare upset and level the series before it slips beyond reach.

Form guide suggests edge for Bangladesh Bangladesh enter the clash with a strong record, having won four of their last five T20Is (W L W W W). The Netherlands, meanwhile, have endured an inconsistent run, alternating between wins and losses in their recent outings (L W W L W). Momentum, home advantage, and depth in the squad make Bangladesh clear favourites. Yet, the Dutch are known for springing surprises in big tournaments and will look to exploit any complacency from the home side. Bangladesh vs Netherlands 2nd T20 Playing 11 prediction Bangladesh Playing 11 probables: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (c & wk), Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

Netherlands playing 11 probables: Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Noah Croes, Shariz Ahmad, Kyle Klein, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Daniel Doram. Squads in focus Bangladesh’s squad includes power-hitters like Towhid Hridoy and experienced bowlers such as Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman, who also features in the Indian Premier League for Delhi Capitals. The Netherlands rely on skipper Scott Edwards and opener Max O’Dowd to provide stability at the top, while Paul van Meekeren will lead their pace attack. Bangladesh vs Netherlands 2nd T20 Live toss time, BAN vs NZ Live streaming When will Bangladesh vs Netherlands 2nd T20 take place?

The 2nd T20 International between Bangladesh and Netherlands will take place on Monday, September 1, 2025 At what time live toss during Bangladesh vs Netherlands 2nd T20 take place? The Live toss for Bangladesh vs Netherlands 2nd T20 will take place at 5 PM IST (5:30 PM local time) At what time BAN vs NED live match will begin today? Bangladesh vs Netherlands 2nd T20 will begin at 5:30 PM IST today. Which TV channels will live telecast BAN vs NED 2nd T20 match. In India, nobody will live telecast Bangladesh vs Netherlands match on Television.