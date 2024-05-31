4th T20: England crush Pakistan by seven wickets, secure series 2-0

Fine bowling spells by pacer Mark Wood and spinner Adil Rashid combined with some ferocious hitting by openers Phil Salt and Jos Buttler helped England secure a series victory after a seven-wicket win over Pakistan in the fourth and final T20I at London on Thursday night.

With this win, England has taken the four-match series 2-0. Two matches were called off due to rain and only second and fourth T20Is were played.

Electing to field first, England bowlers had to witness some fine hitting from the opening duo of skipper Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan, who teamed up after a long while. Pakistan reached the 50-run mark in just 5.3 overs.

However, at the last ball of the powerplay, this partnership met its end. Skipper Babar was caught by Rashid at short third man on a delivery by Jofra Archer for 36 in 22 balls, with five fours and a six. Pakistan was 59/1 in six overs.

Following that, England spinners Rashid and Moeen Ali were all over Pakistani batting, taking some quick wickets. Pakistan sank to 86/5 in 10.2 overs. Rashid showcased his class with the ball, unleashing a spin web Pakistan could not get out of, taking wickets of Rizwan (23 in 16 balls, with three fours) and Shadab Khan (0). Wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan was also removed for a duck to a scorching bouncer from Mark Wood, as the ball hit his glove and went into the hands of Buttler.

However, Usman Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed provided a bit of stability to Pakistan, helping them cross the 100-run mark in 11.5 overs. Usman's promising inning was cut short at 38 in 21 balls by Liam Livingstone, with Chris Jordan taking a fine catch. His knock had three fours and two sixes. Pakistan was 126/6 in 14.3 overs.

The lower order did not put up much of a fight and Pakistan was skittled out for 157 runs in 19.5 overs.

Rashid (2/27 in four overs), and Livingstone (2/17 in three overs) were the top bowlers for England. Mark Wood got 2/35 in his four overs. Archer, Jordan and Moeen got one wicket each.

In the run-chase, England openers Salt and Buttler unleashed such carnage that half the total was chased down within the six overs of powerplay. Young pacer Naseem Shah faced the worst beating out of all pacers, going for 33 runs in his two overs, including a 25-run fifth over where Buttler hit him for three fours and a six within a space of four balls after Salt started the over by punishing an off-cutter through deep mid-wicket for a six.

In six overs, England was 78/0.

Haris Rauf's pace earned Pakistan a breakthrough as he removed Salt for 45 in 24 balls, with six fours and two sixes. England was 82/1 in 6.2 overs.





England reached the 100-run mark in 8.5 overs, not compromising on their hitting. However, skipper Buttler was next to go, with Rauf getting his second scalp and wicketkeeper Azam getting the catch. The England skipper made 39 in 21 balls, with seven fours and a six. England was 101/2 in nine overs.

Rauf cleaned up Will Jacks next, who played a nice cameo of 20 in 18 balls, with a four and six. England was 112/3 in 11 overs.

The pair of Jonny Bairstow (28* in 16 balls, with a four and three sixes) and Harry Brook (17* in 14 balls, with a four and six) did not waste much time, ending the chase at 158/3 in 15.3 overs.

Rauf (3/38) delivered a fine spell for Pakistan but it was not enough.

Adil Rashid took home the 'Player of the Match' honours for his spell.



