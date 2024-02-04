Abbott leads Australia to series deciding 83-run win against West Indies

Sean Abbott exhibited his allrounder skills and powered Australia to a series deciding 83-run win over the West Indies in the second one-day international on Sunday.

Abbott made a better than a run-a-ball 69 and lifted Australia to a competitive 258-9 at his home ground after West Indies won the toss and opted to field.



The tall fast bowler then struck inside the batting powerplay before he picked up key wicket of Keacy Carty, who top-scored with 40, in his return spell to finish with 3-40 as West Indies was held to 175 all out in 43.3 overs.

We thought 220 would be competitive but were very competitive with partnerships, taking it over 250, Abbott said. It's a really good (Australian) attack. It's such a good environment. I've been enjoying it. Love getting out there and playing in front of a home crowd.



