Home / Cricket / News / Abbott leads Australia to series deciding 83-run win against West Indies

Abbott leads Australia to series deciding 83-run win against West Indies

Sean Abbott exhibited his allrounder skills and powered Australia to a series deciding 83-run win over the West Indies in the second one-day international on Sunday.

Sean Abbott
AP Sydney

4 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2024 | 8:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Sean Abbott exhibited his allrounder skills and powered Australia to a series deciding 83-run win over the West Indies in the second one-day international on Sunday.

Abbott made a better than a run-a-ball 69 and lifted Australia to a competitive 258-9 at his home ground after West Indies won the toss and opted to field.

Check India vs England 2nd Test full scorecard

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The tall fast bowler then struck inside the batting powerplay before he picked up key wicket of Keacy Carty, who top-scored with 40, in his return spell to finish with 3-40 as West Indies was held to 175 all out in 43.3 overs.

We thought 220 would be competitive but were very competitive with partnerships, taking it over 250, Abbott said. It's a really good (Australian) attack. It's such a good environment. I've been enjoying it. Love getting out there and playing in front of a home crowd.

 

Also Read

Australia World Cup probables: Marnus Labuschagne's name not in the list

Baracara to Brisbane: The inspirational story of West Indian Shamar Joseph

Final Countdown: Ruthless India ready for date with history on Super Sunday

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: I had a bit of back spasm - Adam Zampa

India heading to ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as number one ODI side

Ranji Trophy 2024: Mohit Avasthi takes 7/52 as Mumbai crush Bengal

Ranji Trophy: Pandey helps Karnataka eke out one-wicket win over Railways

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Anderson gives update on Root fitness ahead of Day 4

India vs England: Highest 4th innings totals in India in Test history

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Lucky Gill silences critics with hardworking hundred

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Australia cricket teamWest Indies cricket team

First Published: Feb 04 2024 | 8:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story