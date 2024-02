England is in sight of the highest 4th innings total in India while chasing the 399-run target against Rohit Sharma's men in the second Test at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. In the era of bazball, it is expected that Ben Stokes's men will go for the target set by India and approach it positively.

India managed 255 runs in the 2nd innings after leading by 171 after the first innings. England scored 255 runs in its first innings. Highest fourth inning total in India is 387, which the hosts scored against England in 2008 Chennai Test.

England’s highest run chases in Asia in Tests 209/5 Pakistan Lahore (1961) 209/1 Bangladesh Mirpur (2009) 208/4 India Delhi (1972) 170/2 Pakistan Karachi (2022)