IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 LIVE SCORE: England need 332 more runs to win

On Day 4 of India vs England 2nd Test, Rohit Sharma's men will look to level the series by taking the remaining nine wickets in the visitors' second innings at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. England, meanwhile, needs 332 more runs to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series and also make a statement about their renewed Bazball approach, which would certainly change the way Test cricket is perceived.

If England manages to win the 2nd Test, then it would be highest successful run chase in Test history in India. Conversely, India needs its world's best spinners to step up and stop the Bazball approach. Ashwin is the only wicket-taker for India after 14 overs in England's second innings in Vizag.

England will resume from 67-1 with Zak Crawley and night watchman Rehan Ahmed at the crease on Day 4.



India 2nd Inning 255-10 (78.3 ov) CRR:3.25 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Yashasvi Jaiswal c J Root b J Anderson 17 27 3 0 62.96 Rohit Sharma (C) b J Anderson 13 21 3 0 61.9 Shubman Gill c BT Foakes b S Bashir 104 147 11 2 70.75 Shreyas Iyer c B Stokes b TW Hartley 29 52 2 0 55.77 Rajat Patidar c BT Foakes b R Ahmed 9 19 1 0 47.37 Axar Patel lbw b TW Hartley 45 84 6 0 53.57 Kona Srikar Bharat (WK) c B Stokes b R Ahmed 6 28 1 0 21.43 Ravichandran Ashwin c BT Foakes b R Ahmed 29 61 2 1 47.54 Kuldeep Yadav c BM Duckett b TW Hartley 0 5 0 0 0 Jasprit Bumrah c J Bairstow b TW Hartley 0 26 0 0 0 Mukesh Kumar Not out 0 2 0 0 0 Extras 3 (b 0, Ib 2, w 0, nb 1, p 0) Total 255 (10 wkts, 78.3 Ov) Bowler O M R W NB ECO James Anderson 10 1 29 2 0 2.9 Shoaib Bashir 15 0 58 1 0 3.87 Rehan Ahmed 24.3 5 88 3 0 3.59 Joe Root 2 1 1 0 0 0.5 Tom Hartley 27 3 77 4 1 2.85



England 1st Inning 253-10 (55.5 ov) CRR:4.53 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Zak Crawley c S Iyer b A Patel 76 78 11 2 97.44 Ben Duckett c RM Patidar b K Yadav 21 17 4 0 123.53 Ollie Pope b J Bumrah 23 55 2 0 41.82 Joe Root c S Gill b J Bumrah 5 10 1 0 50 Jonny Bairstow c S Gill b J Bumrah 25 39 4 0 64.1 Ben Stokes (C) b J Bumrah 47 54 5 1 87.04 Ben Foakes (WK) b K Yadav 6 10 1 0 60 Rehan Ahmed c S Gill b K Yadav 6 15 1 0 40 Tom Hartley c S Gill b J Bumrah 21 24 2 1 87.5 James Anderson lbw b J Bumrah 6 19 1 0 31.58 Shoaib Bashir Not out 8 15 1 0 53.33 Extras 9 (b 7, Ib 1, w 0, nb 1, p 0) Total 253 (10 wkts, 55.5 Ov) Bowler O M R W NB ECO Jasprit Bumrah 15.5 5 45 6 0 2.84 Mukesh Kumar 7 1 44 0 1 6.29 Kuldeep Yadav 17 1 71 3 0 4.18 Ravichandran Ashwin 12 0 61 0 0 5.08 Axar Patel 4 0 24 1 0 6

India 1st Inning 396-10 (112 ov) CRR:3.54 Batter R B 4s 6s SR Yashasvi Jaiswal c J Bairstow b J Anderson 209 290 19 7 72.07 Rohit Sharma (C) c OJD Pope b S Bashir 14 41 0 0 34.15 Shubman Gill c BT Foakes b J Anderson 34 46 5 0 73.91 Shreyas Iyer c BT Foakes b TW Hartley 27 59 3 0 45.76 Rajat Patidar b R Ahmed 32 72 3 0 44.44 Axar Patel c R Ahmed b S Bashir 27 51 4 0 52.94 Kona Srikar Bharat (WK) c S Bashir b R Ahmed 17 23 2 1 73.91 Ravichandran Ashwin c BT Foakes b J Anderson 20 37 4 0 54.05 Kuldeep Yadav Not out 8 42 0 0 19.05 Jasprit Bumrah c J Root b R Ahmed 6 9 1 0 66.67 Mukesh Kumar c J Root b S Bashir 0 3 0 0 0 Extras 2 (b 0, Ib 1, w 0, nb 1, p 0) Total 396 (10 wkts, 112 Ov) Bowler O M R W NB ECO James Anderson 25 4 47 3 1 1.88 Joe Root 14 0 71 0 0 5.07 Tom Hartley 18 2 74 1 0 4.11 Shoaib Bashir 38 1 138 3 0 3.63 Rehan Ahmed 17 2 65 3 0 3.82



