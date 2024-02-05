IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 LIVE SCORE: England need 332 more runs to win
India vs England 2nd Test Day 4 live cricket score update: England will resume from 67-1 with Zak Crawley and night watchman Rehan Ahmed at the crease on Day 4.
On Day 4 of India vs England 2nd Test, Rohit Sharma's men will look to level the series by taking the remaining nine wickets in the visitors' second innings at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. England, meanwhile, needs 332 more runs to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series and also make a statement about their renewed Bazball approach, which would certainly change the way Test cricket is perceived.
If England manages to win the 2nd Test, then it would be highest successful run chase in Test history in India. Conversely, India needs its world's best spinners to step up and stop the Bazball approach. Ashwin is the only wicket-taker for India after 14 overs in England's second innings in Vizag.
England will resume from 67-1 with Zak Crawley and night watchman Rehan Ahmed at the crease on Day 4.
India vs England 2nd Test scorecards
India second innings
|India 2nd Inning
|255-10 (78.3 ov) CRR:3.25
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|c J Root b J Anderson
|17
|27
|3
|0
|62.96
|Rohit Sharma (C)
|b J Anderson
|13
|21
|3
|0
|61.9
|Shubman Gill
|c BT Foakes b S Bashir
|104
|147
|11
|2
|70.75
|Shreyas Iyer
|c B Stokes b TW Hartley
|29
|52
|2
|0
|55.77
|Rajat Patidar
|c BT Foakes b R Ahmed
|9
|19
|1
|0
|47.37
|Axar Patel
|lbw b TW Hartley
|45
|84
|6
|0
|53.57
|Kona Srikar Bharat (WK)
|c B Stokes b R Ahmed
|6
|28
|1
|0
|21.43
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|c BT Foakes b R Ahmed
|29
|61
|2
|1
|47.54
|Kuldeep Yadav
|c BM Duckett b TW Hartley
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Jasprit Bumrah
|c J Bairstow b TW Hartley
|0
|26
|0
|0
|0
|Mukesh Kumar
|Not out
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|3 (b 0, Ib 2, w 0, nb 1, p 0)
|Total
|255 (10 wkts, 78.3 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|James Anderson
|10
|1
|29
|2
|0
|2.9
|Shoaib Bashir
|15
|0
|58
|1
|0
|3.87
|Rehan Ahmed
|24.3
|5
|88
|3
|0
|3.59
|Joe Root
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0.5
|Tom Hartley
|27
|3
|77
|4
|1
|2.85
England 1st innings scorecard
|England 1st Inning
|253-10 (55.5 ov) CRR:4.53
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Zak Crawley
|c S Iyer b A Patel
|76
|78
|11
|2
|97.44
|Ben Duckett
|c RM Patidar b K Yadav
|21
|17
|4
|0
|123.53
|Ollie Pope
|b J Bumrah
|23
|55
|2
|0
|41.82
|Joe Root
|c S Gill b J Bumrah
|5
|10
|1
|0
|50
|Jonny Bairstow
|c S Gill b J Bumrah
|25
|39
|4
|0
|64.1
|Ben Stokes (C)
|b J Bumrah
|47
|54
|5
|1
|87.04
|Ben Foakes (WK)
|b K Yadav
|6
|10
|1
|0
|60
|Rehan Ahmed
|c S Gill b K Yadav
|6
|15
|1
|0
|40
|Tom Hartley
|c S Gill b J Bumrah
|21
|24
|2
|1
|87.5
|James Anderson
|lbw b J Bumrah
|6
|19
|1
|0
|31.58
|Shoaib Bashir
|Not out
|8
|15
|1
|0
|53.33
|Extras
|9 (b 7, Ib 1, w 0, nb 1, p 0)
|Total
|253 (10 wkts, 55.5 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Jasprit Bumrah
|15.5
|5
|45
|6
|0
|2.84
|Mukesh Kumar
|7
|1
|44
|0
|1
|6.29
|Kuldeep Yadav
|17
|1
|71
|3
|0
|4.18
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|12
|0
|61
|0
|0
|5.08
|Axar Patel
|4
|0
|24
|1
|0
|6
India 1st innings scorecard
|India 1st Inning
|396-10 (112 ov) CRR:3.54
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|c J Bairstow b J Anderson
|209
|290
|19
|7
|72.07
|Rohit Sharma (C)
|c OJD Pope b S Bashir
|14
|41
|0
|0
|34.15
|Shubman Gill
|c BT Foakes b J Anderson
|34
|46
|5
|0
|73.91
|Shreyas Iyer
|c BT Foakes b TW Hartley
|27
|59
|3
|0
|45.76
|Rajat Patidar
|b R Ahmed
|32
|72
|3
|0
|44.44
|Axar Patel
|c R Ahmed b S Bashir
|27
|51
|4
|0
|52.94
|Kona Srikar Bharat (WK)
|c S Bashir b R Ahmed
|17
|23
|2
|1
|73.91
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|c BT Foakes b J Anderson
|20
|37
|4
|0
|54.05
|Kuldeep Yadav
|Not out
|8
|42
|0
|0
|19.05
|Jasprit Bumrah
|c J Root b R Ahmed
|6
|9
|1
|0
|66.67
|Mukesh Kumar
|c J Root b S Bashir
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Extras
|2 (b 0, Ib 1, w 0, nb 1, p 0)
|Total
|396 (10 wkts, 112 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|James Anderson
|25
|4
|47
|3
|1
|1.88
|Joe Root
|14
|0
|71
|0
|0
|5.07
|Tom Hartley
|18
|2
|74
|1
|0
|4.11
|Shoaib Bashir
|38
|1
|138
|3
|0
|3.63
|Rehan Ahmed
|17
|2
|65
|3
|0
|
3.82
India vs England 2nd Test Day 4 Live Telecast
Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary.
India vs England 2nd test Day 4 Live streaming
Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs England Day 4 proceedings in multiple languages.
Stay tuned for India vs England 2nd Test Day 4 live cricket score and match updates here
8:54 AM
Anderson reveals India's nervousness while batting
England veteran pacer James Anderson reveals at the end of Day 3 play that Indian batters were not sure what will be the good target to set in the second innings.
"There have been moments to make us think we're doing something well because of the way teams have reacted. Going back to last summer, Australia had a point fielder on the boundary for the first ball of the Ashes. I don't know if intimidating is the right word, but it's putting different thoughts in opposition's minds. It definitely felt like that today."
8:42 AM
'We were ready to chase even 600 runs in Vizag'
James Anderson shared a big piece of information after the end of third day's play in Vizag. While talking to media persons, Anderson said that coach Brendon McCullum has said after end of Day 2 that we can chase even 600 runs in the fourth innings.
8:34 AM
Here's what has happened on Day 3 of IND vs ENG 2nd Test
In the second Test, England's bazballers will attempt to set a record but still reachable 399 runs thanks to India's dubious batting strategy. The hosts have once again allowed their fearless opponents to reenter the game.
Similar to the first game of the series, Shubman Gill's 104 off 147 balls gave India the chance to bat the English out of the game, but their strange batting strategy in the last session allowed the visitors to score easily.
India ended with 255 all out in their second innings.
Zak Crawley (29 batting off 50) and Ben Duckett (28) opened the attack for England, as was to be expected, but R Ashwin had the left-hander caught in his opening over.
With Crawley and night watchman Rehan Ahmed (9 batting) at the centre, England finished at 67 for one at stumps, needing 332 runs to claim a historic victory.
Even though the odd ball is staying low, there doesn't appear to be a demon on the field, so England will be favored to crush the opposition and take a 2-0 series lead.
The highest chase in Asia is still the West Indies, reaching 395 in Bangladesh two years ago.
India, trailing England by 370 runs at teatime (227 for six), could only muster 28 runs in 14.3 overs, their tail wagging once more.
8:26 AM
India vs England 2nd Test Day 4 live updates
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England 2nd Test Day 4 proceedings. India need nine wickets to level the series while England needing 338 more runs to win the match. In the bazball era, England looked very comfortable in chasing in fourth innings. Will they able to do in dusty and spinning pitches India? A question will get the answer today.
