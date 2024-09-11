How ICC ODI World Cup 2023 provided major economic boost to India

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India was a collective success for the nation. Despite the Men in Blue failing to clinch the world title on their home pitch after losing to Australia, the tournament proved to be a game changer for the format and the nation economically.

According to an International Cricket Council (ICC) report, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, the largest Cricket World Cup to date, had a remarkable economic impact of $1.39 billion (Rs 11,637 crore) on India's economy.

The quadrennial event also broke the record for the most-attended ICC event, with a total of more than 1.25 million spectators attending the 50-over World Cup.

Host cities providing growth across various sectors



The tournament was hosted by 10 different Indian cities: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Pune. All the cities contributed to growth across various sectors, which eventually boosted the country’s economy and demonstrated how hosting a global sporting event can benefit a nation’s economy.

Direct investment from ICC and BCCI



Another benefit to various business sectors in India came from an upgrade process of many host stadiums, which received direct investments from the Board of Control for Cricket in India and ICC. The stadiums were upgraded to ensure a hassle-free experience for fans across the country.

Tourism: A major factor for growth



Tourism in the host cities generated a substantial $861.4 million in revenue from accommodation, travel, transportation, and food and beverages due to a significant influx of domestic and international tourists attending the matches.

Secondary and incremental spending added $515.7 million, representing 37 per cent of the total economic impact.

The 13th edition also broke records for broadcast and digital viewership, making this World Cup memorable for both players and spectators.