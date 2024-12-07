Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 final, India vs Bangladesh, timing and live streaming

Both India and Bangladesh beat group leaders Sri Lanka and Pakistan to qualify for the final

ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 final schedule
ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 final schedule
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2024 | 5:44 PM IST
The ongoing ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 in the UAE has now entered its endgame, with fans having their final four teams in front of them. From Group A, Pakistan and India progressed to the second round, while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh secured the two semi-final spots from Group B. Pakistan and Sri Lanka topped their respective group points tables with three wins each. As a result, they faced Bangladesh and India in Semi-final 1 and Semi-final 2, respectively, as Bangladesh and India finished second in their groups with two wins each during the group stage.
 
India will face Bangladesh in the ACC U19 Men's Asia Cup final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, December 8. India, with eight titles, aims to reclaim the trophy after a three-year gap. Defending champions Bangladesh, who eliminated India in the 2023 semi-final, are determined to retain their title in a repeat of that contest.
 
India's batting has been led by opener Ayush Mhatre (175 runs) and 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi (167 runs). In contrast, Bangladesh's success has been built on their bowlers, with Md. Al Fahad and Md. Iqbal Hasan Emon each taking ten wickets.
 
India's journey has been one of resurgence, recovering from an early loss to Pakistan and defeating Sri Lanka in the semi-final with 28 overs to spare. Bangladesh, consistent throughout, suffered only one group-stage loss to Sri Lanka but reached the final with a dominant seven-wicket victory over Pakistan.
 
After last year's semi-final exit, India’s captain Mohamed Amaan and his team are eager to bounce back, aiming to set the record straight and assert their dominance in the tournament.
 
ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 final India vs Bangladesh: Playing 11

India playing 11 (probable): Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Andre Siddarth C, Mohamed Amaan (c), KP Karthikeya, Nikhil Kumar, Harvansh Singh (wk), Kiran Chormale, Hardik Raj, Chetan Sharma, Yudhajit Guha
 
Bangladesh playing 11 (probable): Zawad Abrar, Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Md Azizul Hakim Tamin (c), Mohammad Shihab James, Md Rizan Hossan, Md Farid Hasan Faysal (wk), Debasish Sarkar Deba, Md Samiun Basir Ratul, Maruf Mridha, Al Fahad, Iqbal Hossain Emon
 
ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 final India vs Bangladesh: Full squads
 
India squad: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Andre Siddarth C, Mohamed Amaan (c), KP Karthikeya, Nikhil Kumar, Harvansh Singh (wk), Kiran Chormale, Hardik Raj, Chetan Sharma, Yudhajit Guha, Anurag Kawade, Mohamed Enaan, Pranav Pant, Samarth Nagaraj
 
Bangladesh squad: Zawad Abrar, Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Md Azizul Hakim Tamin (c), Mohammad Shihab James, Md Rizan Hossan, Md Farid Hasan Faysal (wk), Debasish Sarkar Deba, Md Samiun Basir Ratul, Maruf Mridha, Al Fahad, Iqbal Hossain Emon, Ashrafuzzaman Borenno, Md Rifat Beg, Saad Islam Razin, Md Rafi Uzzaman Rafi

ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 final India vs Bangladesh: Live telecast and streaming details

When will the final of the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 take place? 
The final of the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 will be played on Sunday, December 8, in Dubai.
 
What time will the final of the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 start? 
The ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 final match between India and Bangladesh will start at 10:15 AM IST on December 8 in Dubai.
 
Where will the live telecast of the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 final be available in India? 
The live telecast of the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 final will be available on the Sony Sports network in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 final be available in India? 
The live streaming of the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 final will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
 
First Published: Dec 07 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

